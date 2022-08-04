Needville eliminated from World Series

The Needville 50/70 Little League baseball team saw its championship hopes end in heartbreaking fashion on Monday and Tuesday after suffering back-to-back losses in the Intermediate World Series in Livermore, Calif.
The Southwest representatives lost 2-1 on Monday to the Central Regional winner Highlander Youth Recreation Little League from Georgetown, Ind. in 10 innings.
An error at home plate sent the walk-off runner home in the bottom of the 10th to hand Needville its first loss in the double elimination tournament.
Despite the losing effort, Angelo Aprea and Lucas Robbins had outstanding days on the mound.
Aprea went 3.1 innings allowing three hits with a pair of strikeouts.
Robbins went 5.2 scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts.
Robbins also had the lone run for Needville off an RBI triple in the top of the third.
Robbins was the most effective hitter going two-for-four while Kase Vacek, Carter Hedt, Cade Park and Aprea had a hit each.
Unfortunately for Needville, two errors led to the team’s downfall.
Needville next had to win its game against the Eastern Regional winner Toms River East Little League of New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon.
A contrast from Monday’s game, Tuesday’s game was a high-scoring effort that saw four lead changes.
Needville went into the bottom of the sixth with a 10-6 lead but a five-run rally from Toms River stole the win and eliminated Needville.
Toms River started on a 4-1 lead after the second inning.
Needville went on its first rally to tie the game at four following a two-run RBI single from Aprea and Robbins’ score off a wild pitch.
Hedt and Robbins continued the run with scores in the fourth to go up 7-4.
Toms River began its comeback effort in the bottom half with another two crossing home to cut the deficit to one.
Easton Ondruch singled in the fifth to bring Needville up 8-6.
Trenton Ross and Angelo Aprea would add to the Needville lead with RBIs in the sixth.
However, a grand slam from Toms River tied the game at 10 before an RBI single brought the go-ahead runner home.
Hedt, Robbins and Aprea had two RBIs while Ross and Ondruch scored once each.
Despite the losses, Manager Al Aprea and his team appreciated and cherished the once-in-a-lifetime moments that came with being a part of the Little League World Series.
“The overall experience has been wonderful for the kids,” Al Aprea said.
“They have been catered to each day. Just the ability for a bunch of 13-year-olds to room together for 10 days is an experience in itself.”
The boys got to feel like stars during their time in California.
The constant attention made the confident bunch of boys feel like professionals, Al Aprea said.
“Being shuttled day after day in a stagecoach bus to and from the baseball fields makes these boys feel important,” Al Aprea said.
“They get front row attention no matter where they are. When we got off the bus, the boys were all fitted for uniforms, hats, cleats. They got first-class treatment out here.”
The double-elimination format ends Needville’s chances to the Little League Intermediate World Series.
They are now 1-2 in tournament play.
Needville secured its lone tournament win on Sunday against Fort Lauderdale Little League 6-4.
Needville will play in the Consolation bracket against the Wanneroo Giants from Australia at 11 a.m. Thursday.
They lost to Kennemerland Little League from Haarlem, Netherlands on Sunday 9-7 and to Pabao Little League from Willemstad, Curacao 13-0 on Tuesday.
The Georgetown team played California D57 while Toms River moves on to play Wailuku, HI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.