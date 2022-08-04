 Skip to main content
Needville eliminated from World Series

The Needville Little League team of Jagger McRae, DJ Jablonski, Easton Ondruch, Brayden Garrie, Owen Ondruch, Cain Todd, Konnor Bittner, Kase Vacek, Carter Hedt, Angelo Aprea, Cade Park, Trenton Ross and Lucas Robbins were eliminated from the Intermediate World Series after losing on Monday to Georgetown, Ind., 2-1, and Tuesday to Toms River, NJ, 11-10.

The Needville 50/70 Little League baseball team saw its championship hopes end in heartbreaking fashion on Monday and Tuesday after suffering back-to-back losses in the Intermediate World Series in Livermore, Calif.

The Southwest representatives lost 2-1 on Monday to the Central Regional winner Highlander Youth Recreation Little League from Georgetown, Ind. in 10 innings.

An error at home plate sent the walk-off runner home in the bottom of the 10th to hand Needville its first loss in the double elimination tournament.

Despite the losing effort, Angelo Aprea and Lucas Robbins had outstanding days on the mound.

Aprea went 3.1 innings allowing three hits with a pair of strikeouts.

Robbins went 5.2 scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts.

Robbins also had the lone run for Needville off an RBI triple in the top of the third.

