Needville earns District 36 11U title

Needville 11U All-Star DJ Jablonski threw the last pitch against Brazoswood Tuesday night in Alvin and leaped into the air in celebration. He had frozen the final batter for Brazoswood with the bases loaded for a 5-2 win.
Needville’s victory earned the future Blue Jays the Texas East District 36 championship banner, extending the group’s run of success after winning the 10U tournament last year.
Brazoswood kept the pressure on Needville all game, but Needville was able to get on the board first. Lead-off hitters, Jagger McRae and Jablonski, reached safely and Michael Raven’s single to center scored a run.
Needville added two more runs in the second inning with three singles by Jokolby White, McRae and Jablonski.
Brazoswood answered with a run in the top of the third inning, the first run given up by Needville in nine innings of the District 36 tournament.
Raven got a run back for Needville in the bottom of the frame with a leadoff double, stolen base and throwing error.
Weston Reed added an insurance run with a single in the fifth inning, before moving up to second on a throw, stealing third and scoring on an error.
The Needville pitching and defense kept Brazoswood in check. The future Blue Jays turned a lead-off Brazoswood walk in the second inning into a double play.
Easton Ondruch threw out a runner at the plate in the third inning, catcher Corbin Riddle dropping a perfect tag on the Brazoswood runner.
Needville ended a Brazoswood threat by executing a run-down in the fifth inning.
McRae, Jablonski and Raven each had two hits for Needville. Weston Reed (4 IP) and Jablonski (2 IP) combined to allow two earned runs on six hits over six innings, striking out four and walking six.
Needville 10, Lamar 0
The Needville 11U All-Stars continued their shutout streak in the District 36 tournament Sunday with a 10-0 win over Lamar at Alvin Little League.
Ondruch scattered two hits while striking out two and walking one over four innings. Ondruch also helped his cause at the plate with a home run and two RBIs.
Jablonski collected two hits including a double and RBIs. McRae was 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI. Josiah Benson, Heath Filipp, White and Colten Georgi each collected hits for Needville.
William Owens and Case Dahlman each collected hits for Lamar.
Needville 15, Angleton 0
The Needville 11U All-Stars started their District 36 tournament run with a 15-0 win over Angleton Friday in Alvin.
Ondruch and Jablonski pitched three perfect innings and struck out eight of the nine batters they faced.
Jablonski was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Ondruch was 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs. McRae hit two triples and drove in three runs.
Raven, Reed (2), Jayson Arispe, White and Filipp each collected hits for Needville.
Brazoswood 7, Lamar 6
The Lamar 11U All-Stars were eliminated from the District 36 tournament by a walk-off 7-6 win by Brazoswood.
William Owens and Will Dawson had two hits for Lamar. Dawson collected doubles and Owens hit a double and triple.
