Needville drops first 2 at Leroy Miksch Tourney; Willowridge starts 2-0

Day 1 of the Leroy Miksch Tournament is in the books at Needville. Willowridge and Alvin are the big winners with 2-0 starts on Thursday.
The Eagles defeated Sweeny 71-51 and Baytown Lee 53-35, while Alvin beat Springs Woods 58-56 in triple overtime and Beeville 65-53.
Host Needville lost its first two games to Baytown Lee 51-21 and Sweeny 51-30.
Beeville beat Wharton 47-42 and the Tigers also lost to Springs Woods 42-36.
Kempner, Angleton, Caney Creek, Episcopal, Brazoswood, Northbrook, Kinkaid and Van Vleck will complete the opening rounds of play today in Needville High School’s two gyms. The final two rounds of action will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
The third-place game will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and the championship game will be at 8 p.m.
In the consolation bracket, the third-place game will be at 2:40 p.m. and the championship will be at 4 p.m.
December 3, 2021
