Needville dominate Region 3 District 21 awards

NEEDVILLE — Coming off a District 21-4A title and a trip to the regional quarterfinals, the Needville Blue Jay soccer team had numerous players recognized in the Region 3 District 21 awards.
Blue Jays dominated much of the all-district accolades, including winning offensive and defensive MVP honors.
Senior Jesse Moreno took home the defensive all-district crown, while junior Mohamed Jaber won the All-District Offensive MVP.
Qualifying for the first team were senior goalkeeper Alex Santiago, junior midfielder Brayden Duarte, senior centerback Pedro Cavazos and sophomore forward Wyatt Hurley.
Second-team honors went to junior midfielder Jesus Miranda, leftback Javier Hernandez, midfielder Jason Miranda and junior forward Adan Resendiz.
The Jays finished at 9-1-2, 18-3-3 for the 2022-23 season.
Needville defeated Columbus in the bi-district round of the playoffs and beat Manor New Tech in the area round.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.