Needville comes backs against Industrial

NEEDVILLE — Head Coach Amy Schultz feels her young team is building chemistry and beginning to find itself after the Lady Jays rallied from a 2-1 deficit against Industrial to win 3-2 on Tuesday night.
Following up from a strong stint at the Dickinson Tournament, Schultz noted some positives.
“We improved a lot in that tournament and we had some girls that came off the bench who played really well,” Schultz said. “We came back and last time we had a game five opportunity here, we lost, so it’s good to get that win. The crowd was great and the momentum from them really helped us.”
Schultz explained her frustration at the beginning of the match as the Lady Jays watched big leads evaporate throughout.
Needville opened with a 10-3 lead in set one before Industrial finished on a 22-13 run to steal set one.
The Lady Jays responded in set two with their best play by winning 25-12.
The set opened competitively with Needville up 8-7.
However, Aubrey Chumchal and her teammates led Needville on a 17-5 run to dominate the Lady Cobras.
Set three saw another comeback from the Lady Cobras as they were down 16-11.
Industrial rallied with a 15-8 run to go up 2-1.
Casy Aragon was a bright spot while serving as she converted three straight aces.
The Jays in total had nine aces on the night.
Schultz saw fewer mistakes in sets four and five that ultimately led the Jays to victory.
“We just make silly errors like hitting the ball out and serving the ball in the net and having double calls,” Schultz said.
Needville found itself on the verge of defeat, down 20-16 in set four.
Youngsters like freshman Avery Polak helped the Lady Jays end set four on an 11-5 run to tie the match at two.
Needville finished Industrial in the fifth and final set, 15-12, for the Jays’ third straight match win.
Despite the winning streak, Schultz sees tons of improvement that need to be made in time for district play.
“We are getting there but we just don’t communicate very well still,” Schultz said. “We don’t talk and don’t feel each other on the court. We don’t have great movement out there and we are still trying to figure that out. It’s better but we need more practice.”
Needville moves to 8-12 and will be in the Battle of Brazos Tournament beginning Thursday afternoon against Hightower.
