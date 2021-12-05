Needville closes Leroy Miksch Memorial Tournament; Willowridge, Kempner each collect 3 wins

The Alvin Yellowjackets won the 2021 Leroy Miksch Memorial Tournament championship game, defeating Willowridge 71-52. Alvin junior Kendrick Bailey earned tournament MVP honors.
The following is are the results from host Needville and other Fort Bend programs:
Baytown Lee 51, Needville 21
The Needville boys basketball team opened the Leroy Miksch Memorial Tournament with a loss to 5A Baytown Lee, 51-21. The Blue Jays struggled with scoring in the first half with 10 points in the first 16 minutes.
Sophomore Jeancarlos Lara led the way in scoring with 16 points, and he added 10 points in the third quarter. Caden Slater and Austin Anderson each had five points.
Sweeny 51, Needville 30
The Needville Blue Jays fell behind early against Sweeny, trailing 30-10 at halftime in a 51-30 loss. Sophomore Jeancarlos Lara sparked the Blue Jays offense with four points in the first quarter, and he would add 10 in the third quarter. Lara finished with a team-high 16 points.
Caney Creek 42, Needville 36
On Saturday, the Blue Jays’ first game started slowly against Caney Creek, but the Panthers scored in double-digits in the final three quarters to pull out the win. Ethan Lozano and Tony Gonzales combined to score 28 points for Caney Creek.
Sophomore Caden Slater had seven points for Needville. Sophomore Gianni Pisano had six points.
Van Vleck 37, Needville 34
The Needville boys basketball team had its best start during the Leroy Miksch Memorial Tournament, Saturday against Van Vleck. The Needville were unable to close out the win, and Van Vleck won 37-34.
The Blue Jays led 14-6 after the game's first eight minutes. Junior Tucker Uherek scored six points, and sophomore Gianni Pisano had four points.
Sophomore Jeancarlos Lara hit two three-pointers in the second quarter. Sophomore Caden Slater had seven points, including three shots from the field.
Uherek led Needville scoring with 11 points.
Willowridge 71, Sweeny 51
Willowridge secured a win in the opening round of the Leroy Miksch Memorial Tournament, defeating Sweeny 71-51. The Eagles outscored Sweeny 38-23 in the first half.
Willowridge 53, Baytown Lee 35
On the opening day of the Leroy Miksch Memorial Tournament, Willowridge defeated Baytown Lee 53-35. Junior Jordan Day exploded for 31 points for the Eagles, and he successfully converted 14 shots from the field.
Senior Jai’Dynn Barnes had 14 points, including 4-of-5 shots from the free-throw line. Day and Barnes combined for 45 of Willowridge’s 53.
Willowridge 55, Angleton 52
Willowridge stormed back, down 37-32 in the fourth quarter, against Angleton in the Leroy Miksch Memorial Tournament to win 55-52. The Eagles scored 23 points in the fourth quarter.
Junior Jordan Day was the difference-maker with 13 points in the final period. He finished with 21 points.
Senior Jai’Dynn Barnes accounted for 10 points, while senior Kanard Hughes had nine points.
Alvin 71, Willowridge 52
The Willowridge Eagles reached the Leroy Miksch Memorial Tournament Championship Game Saturday evening in Blue Jay Gym in Needville.
The Eagles were close at halftime, trailing 26-20. Junior Jordan Day led the early scoring with eight points, and he exited the game in the second half with a shoulder injury.
Senior Jai’dynn Barnes picked up the scoring effort with eight points in the third quarter including three brackets from the field.
Willowridge was able to get within six points of Alvin down the stretch, with senior Teandre Lee scoring seven points, senior Kendon Smith adding five points and Kanard Hughes had four points.
Barnes finished with a team-high 12 points, while Day and Hughes each had eight points.
Love these guys!!They went 3-1 on the weekend and took 3rd at Needville. @curlyheadgavoo got the cougar chain for all the extra effort and hustle plays! Thanks @NeedvilleHoops for a wonderful tournament. +ENERGY @FBISDAthletics @KHS_Cougars @KempnerABC @coachRob2324 pic.twitter.com/6jM5UxP9J2— Kempner Hoops (@KempnerHoops) December 5, 2021
Kempner 72, Van Vleck 49
The Cougars opened the 2021 Leroy Miksch Memorial Tournament with a 70-point game against Van Vleck, 72-49.
Senior Bryan Etunmu had 16 points, including eight points in each in the first quarter and third quarter. Sophomore Noel Ike, senior Gavin Royston and senior Emad El-Refaei each had 10 points.
Kempner 68, Kinkaid 63
The Cougars completed an undefeated run on Day 1 of the Leroy Miksch Memorial Tournament with a 68-63 win over Kinkaid.
The Cougars scored 43 points in the first half. Sophomore Jacob Broussard and senior Bryan Etunmu combined for 19 points.
Etunmu finished with 21 points, followed by 15 points by Broussard. Senior Akanimo Bassey and sophomore Noel Ike each had eight points.
Alvin 65, Kempner 45
The Cougars lost their semifinals game against Alvin Saturday at Leroy Miksch Memorial Tournament, 65-45.
Senior Bryan Etunmu scored 10 points in the first quarter en route to a team-high 15 points in the first quarter. Sophomore Caleb Kibrom had nine points, and senior Gavin Royston had eight points.
Kempner 61, Angleton 55
The Cougars won a District 24-5A preview to close the Leroy Miksch Memorial Tournament, beating Angleton 61-55 on Saturday.
Senior Bryan Etunmu exploded for 16 points in the fourth quarter, and he finished with 26 total points. Senior Gavin Royston had 14 points, while sophomores Noel Ike and Caleb Kibrom combined for 14 points.
