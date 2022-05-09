Needville can't keep pace with Lady Greyhounds

The Needville softball season came to a close Saturday in Weimar after game two of the Region IV-4A area series against Boerne. The Lady Greyhounds won both games of the series 9-2 and 12-5.
Needville finished with a 20-11-1 record overall.
In game one, Needville was able to build a lead in the third inning with a two-out rally. Camryn Frick was on base with a single when Kourtney Carter ripped a single to left field to score Frink before Shelby Kaack put the Jays in front with a double.
Back-to-back Boerne home runs in the fourth made the lead short-lived. The Lady Greyhounds added two more runs in the fifth inning with three hits, an error and a passed ball.
Boerne extended its lead in the seventh with another home run to make it 9-2.
Needville had runners in scoring position in the first, second, third and sixth innings, but the Lady Jays left nine runners on base.
Jess Gregory was 2-for-4 and Jaycie Croatt was 2-for-3 at the plate. Gregory allowed two earned runs on eight hits over seven innings, striking out one and walking two.
In game two, Boerne jumped out to an 8-2 lead after three innings. Needville scored two runs in the third after a walk to K Carter and a single by Jaycie Croatt to open the frame. A sacrifice bunt by Cadence Kovarcik put both runners in scoring position and Fayth Hoover scored one with a flyout and Jess Gregory’s ground ball turned into an error by the shortstop to score another run. Boerne answered Needville’s two-run rally with a string of four hits including a two-run home run to make it 8-2 in the third inning.
Needville clawed back in the fifth inning with three runs. Croatt (single) and Hoover (walk) were on base when Jess Gregory hit a triple to right field to score both runners. Camryn Frick followed with an infield single to score Gregory.
Boerne again answered runs with more runs. The Lady Greyhounds led 12-5 after the fifth inning.
Croatt was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base. Jess Gregory (2.2 IP) and Karolyn Carter (3.1 IP) allowed 12 unearned runs on 15 hits over six innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.