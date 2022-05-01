Needville buries the Sandies in bi-district series

The Needville High School softball team earned its first playoff series victory since 2016 Saturday against Port Lavaca Calhoun.
The Lady Jays most recently lost one-game playoffs in 2019 and 2021, but Needville earned the opportunity to celebrate Saturday in Port Lavaca.
The Lady Jays won the opening game at home in eight innings, 3-2, before losing game two at Calhoun 7-6 and winning Saturday’s series-deciding game 9-5.
Needville (20-9) advanced to play Boerne (26-5) in the Region IV-4A area playoffs this weekend. The Lady Greyhounds defeated Gonzales in the bi-district playoffs by a combined score of 27-0.
Needville 3, Calhoun 2 (F/8)
The Lady Jays grabbed early control in game one, but a hard-hit ground ball by Fayth Hoover was needed in the eighth inning for the home crowd to go home happy with a 3-2 win in Needville.
“They found a way to pull it off,” Needville head coach Amber Schmidt said. “They’ve got heart, drive and passion. I know they want it.
“But it shouldn’t have gotten to this point. We had way too many runners left on base. We have to capitalize on those opportunities.
"I’m proud of them for pulling it out, but we can’t keep waiting for the last minute to get things done.”
Hoover started the Lady Jays’ opening rally with a lead-off single and she was able to move to third on a one-out error. She scored on a fly-out by Bree Winkelman.
Needville added a second run in the second inning after Jaycie Croatt reached on an error and moved to second on a Cadence Kovarcik walk and over to third on a fielder’s choice before scoring on an error from a hard-hit ball by Jess Gregory.
Needville led 2-0 and Gregory worked around Calhoun traffic early. The Sandies had runners at the corners in the first inning, but Gregory struck out the final batters.
The first two batters reached safely to open the third inning, but Gregory got the next three batters without issue.
It was the same in the fifth inning, but Gregory limited the damage to one run after a stolen base and a tag up.
Needville appeared primed to add insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth inning with singles by Gregory and Kourtney Carter to load the bases, but Needville couldn’t find the critical hit.
Croatt kept the pressure on the Calhoun defense in the sixth inning with a lead-off double and C Kovarcik followed with a single, but Croatt was thrown out attempting to score on a Hoover fly ball to center field.
Calhoun tied the game in the top of the seventh and loaded the bases with two outs. Gregory held the line to help send the game to extra innings. She also kept Calhoun off the board in the eighth after the lead-off batter was able to reach third base with no outs.
Needville walked off with the win in the bottom of the eighth. Karolyn Carter reached on an error and pinch-runner Kayleigh Moye stole second before Croatt singled her to third base. Kovarcik loaded the bases with a walk and Hoover ended the game with hard-hit ball back to the pitcher, who couldn’t field the ball for a throw home.
Needville’s Kourtney Carter and Croatt each had two hits. Gregory allowed one earned run on six hits over eight innings, striking out one and walking two.
Calhoun 7, Needville 6
Calhoun returned the walk-off favor Friday in Port Lavaca with a 7-6 win with the game-winning run coming in the seventh inning.
The Sandies jumped out to a 5-0 lead after three innings behind six hits including two doubles.
Needville squandered a chance to claw back into the game with three singles to lead off the fourth inning by Karolyn Carter, Shelby Kaack and Kailey Yackel. The Lady Jays’ next three batters resulted in outs to go to the bottom of the fourth inning.
Needville got on the board in the fifth inning after the first three batters reached safely: Jaycie Croatt singled, Bree Winkelman reached on a single and a Carter walked to load the bases.
Kaack lifted a fly ball to center field to score Croatt.
Needville trailed 6-1 entering the seventh inning, and the Lady Jays tied the game with a two-out rally.
Jess Gregory hit a triple to score two runs and Fayth Hoover hit a three-run home run to make it a 6-6 game. Croatt followed with a single and Winkelman walked to put a runner on second base.
But a ground ball to third base ended the threat.
A home run by Makayla Hyranicky with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning ended the game.
Croatt was 3-for-5 with a run scored. Mackenzie Dees (2 IP) and Karolyn Carter (4.1 IP) allowed five earned runs on nine hits over 6 1/3 innings. The pair combined for three strikeouts and three walks.
Needville 9, Calhoun 5
The Lady Jays got an early start Saturday in Port Lavaca in a 9-5 win to advance to the area round.
Needville led 7-1 after two innings. Mia Contreras scored Calhoun’s first run, but Fayth Hoover answered with a lead-off home run for Needville.
The Lady Jays sent 10 batters to the plate in the second inning. Needville collected six hits, all singles. Kourtney Carter led off with a single and stole second. She scored on a Shelby Kaack single.
Pinch-runner Kayleigh Moye stole second and scored on a Cadence Kovarcik single.
Jess Gregory plated two more runs on a single with two runners in scoring position. She stole second and scored on a Jaycie Croatt single.
Croatt stole second and scored on a Bree Winkleman single.
Calhoun was able to get three runs back in the fourth inning on two hits.
Needville put the game away in the sixth inning. Gregory plated two runs with a triple.
Calhoun managed to get a run in the seventh, but Gregory was able to close the door.
Gregory allowed one earned run on six hits over seven innings, striking out six and walking two.
Winkelman, Kaack and Gregory each collected two hits. Gregory collected three RBIs.
