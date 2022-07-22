Needville boys have unfinished business at the Southwest Regional

Most of the 2022 Needville Little League 50/70 All-Stars have memories of playing in a Southwest Regional.
They remember parading down Main Street in their hometown.
They remember the parade of champions before the tournament began.
The team remembers creating fun moments between games.
The All-Stars especially remember winning their first game over the Arkansas Champion Junior Deputy, 13-0.
But the positive memories from the Southwest Regional end there.
Needville was sent home from the Southwest Regional after a positive COVID test and watched from home as the Louisiana champion Lafeyette defeated Texas West (Wylie) for the opportunity to play in Williamsport.
This group of Needville All-Stars returned with two goals in mind: make more memories at the Southwest Regional and win it all.
Needville is four wins away from a ticket not to Williamsport, but Livermore, California, for the 2022 Intermediate Baseball World Series from July 31-Aug. 7.
Manager Al Aprea set the goal of playing international teams before Needville won the Texas East title.
“Our goal is to be out there and face an international team,” Aprea said. “That’s our hope.”
Aprea knows the talent this team brings to the table with nine players returning from last year’s team: Angelo Aprea, Konnor Bittner, Carter Hedt, Owen Ondrich, Cade Park, Lucas Robbins, Trenton Ross, Cain Todd and Kase Vacek.
Bracket
The road to Livermore will have begun on Friday, with Needville taking on the Colorado Champion Monument at 8 p.m. at the Post Oak Little League fields in Houston.
The other half of the opening night of games will feature the New Mexico champion Noon Optimist and Arkansas champion Junior Deputy.
Needville and Junior Deputy are the only returning teams from the 2021 major baseball tournament.
The winners of Friday’s game will play teams given a bye.
The Needville-Monument winner will face Louisiana champion Mangham on Monday at 8 p.m.
The Noon Optimist-Junior Deputy winner will play against the Texas West champion Medina Valley.
The losers’ bracket play will begin on Sunday with Needville potentially playing the loser of Game 3 (Noon Optimist, Junior Deputy or Medina Valley).
The two winners from the losers’ bracket will play each other on Monday before getting a chance to play teams from the winner’s bracket again.
The final three games will feature the two teams without a loss after the first two rounds on Monday at 5 p.m., the finals of the losers’ bracket and the Southwest Regional Championship game on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Protocols
Unlike last year, Little League International will not require COVID-19 testing for coaches and players, and LLI is only “encouraging” self-test before arrival at each tournament event.
In the event of a positive COVID-19 test, all team members (players, coaches, managers, interpreters, and team advocates) will be considered in close contact; however, contact tracing will not take place outside of those team members.
All asymptomatic team members may be able to continue to participate in the tournament based on the testing protocols as dictated by their vaccination status as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (not up-to-date: tested both two and five days after exposure; up-to-date: tested only five days after exposure) and subject to additional masking requirements.
