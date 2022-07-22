 Skip to main content
Little League Baseball

Needville boys have unfinished business at the Southwest Regional

Homerun!

Needville 50/70 All-Stars Owen Ondruch and Cain Todd celebrate with Carter Hedt, who hit a home run in the Texas East finals against West University. 

Most of the 2022 Needville Little League 50/70 All-Stars have memories of playing in a Southwest Regional.

They remember parading down Main Street in their hometown.

They remember the parade of champions before the tournament began.

The team remembers creating fun moments between games.

The All-Stars especially remember winning their first game over the Arkansas Champion Junior Deputy, 13-0.

But the positive memories from the Southwest Regional end there.

Needville was sent home from the Southwest Regional after a positive COVID test and watched from home as the Louisiana champion Lafeyette defeated Texas West (Wylie) for the opportunity to play in Williamsport.

2022 Little League 50/70 Baseball Southwest Region Tournament

