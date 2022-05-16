Needville Blue Jays fly at 4A state track meet

AUSTIN — Needville had four athletes competing in the 4A meet for the 2022 UIL State Track and Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas.
Senior Jesus Pachito finished sixth in the boys' 800-meter run. Pachito posted a time of two minutes and 01.94 seconds.
Sophomore Andrew Pollard finished eighth in the boys' 1,600-meter run. Pollard recorded a time of 4:37.14.
The sophomore had his best lap in his first 400 meters at 1:07.15, and he was in seventh place for much of the race, dropping a second.
Freshman Jessalyn Gregory finished ninth in the 4A girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.54 seconds. Gregory was one of only two freshmen in the race.
Needville sophomore Matthew Norwood finished 9th in the 4A boys high jump with a mark of 5 feet and 10 inches. He cleared his final mark on his second attempt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.