 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Needville Blue Jays fly at 4A state track meet

  • 0
On the run

Needville senior Jesus Pachito finished sixth in the boys' 800-meter run. Pachito posted a time of two minutes and 01.94 seconds.

AUSTIN — Needville had four athletes competing in the 4A meet for the 2022 UIL State Track and Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas.

Senior Jesus Pachito finished sixth in the boys' 800-meter run. Pachito posted a time of two minutes and 01.94 seconds.

Sophomore Andrew Pollard finished eighth in the boys' 1,600-meter run. Pollard recorded a time of 4:37.14.

The sophomore had his best lap in his first 400 meters at 1:07.15, and he was in seventh place for much of the race, dropping a second. 

Needville goes for gold at state track

1 of 7

Freshman Jessalyn Gregory finished ninth in the 4A girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.54 seconds. Gregory was one of only two freshmen in the race.

Needville sophomore Matthew Norwood finished 9th in the 4A boys high jump with a mark of 5 feet and 10 inches. He cleared his final mark on his second attempt.

Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription