Needville beats Brazosport and Iowa Colony

The Needville Team Tennis squad won District 20-4A following back-to-back wins against Brazosport and Iowa Colony. Boys (l-r): Matthew Chilek, Clay Nesvadba, Josiah Joplin, Jared Taylor, Jaden Watson, Colton Oliver, Brett Harrison, Luke Slawinski, Tyler Wleczyk. Girls (l-r): Emily Garcia, Eileen Ramirez, Liz Rosales, Lilly Slawinski (not pictured: Lita Meyer, Danica Tate, Meadow Grimland).
The Needville High School Team Tennis squad won both of its district team tennis competitions by defeating Brazosport 13-6 Sept. 29 and Iowa Colony 18-1 on Tuesday to secure the District 20-4A championship.
In boys’ doubles, the team of Jaden Watson/Clay Nesvadba and Jared Taylor/Tyler Wleczyk won 8-2.
Brett Harrison/Josiah Joplin posted a solid win 8-0.
In girls’ doubles, Liz Rosales/Eileen Ramirez pulled out their challenge with 8-5.
Lita Meyer/Danica Tate lost a close encounter 8-6 while Emily Garcia/Meadow Grimland lost 8-5.
In mixed doubles, Luke Slawinski/Lilly Slawinski lost a tough one 8-4.
Needville dominated in boys’ singles.
Watson won 6-2, 6-0, Nesvadba won 6-1, 6-3, Joplin won 6-4, 6-4, Slawinski won 6-3, 6-2. Taylor won 6-3, 6-2 and Harrison won 6-0, 6-0. In an extra match, Colton Oliver won 6-2, 6-0.
In girls’ singles: Rosales won 6-1, 6-2. Meyer lost 6-4, 6-1, Slawinski posted the win, after a close call in the first set, 7-6 (tiebreaker went 7-3), 6-2. Ramirez came out on top 8-6, Tate started slowly, fought back, but lost 8-5 and Grimland lost 6-4, 6-2.
Against the newly opened Iowa Colony High School, Needville won 18-1.
In boys’ doubles, Watson/Nesvadba won by default, Taylor/Wleczyk won 8-0, Matthew Chilek/Colton Oliver won 8-4.
In girls’ doubles, Rosales/Ramirez won 8-4, Meyer/Tate won 8-1, Garcia/Grimland 8-0.
In mixed doubles, the Slawinskis won by default.
In boys’ singles, Watson won by default, Nesvadba won 6-1,6-0, Joplin won 6-0,6-0, Luke Slawinski won 6-1, 6-0, Taylor won 6-0, 6-0 and Harrison won by default.
In girls’ singles, Rosales lost a tough one 6-3, 6-4. Meyer won 6-0, 6-0, Lilly Slawinski won 6-2, 6-0. Ramirez won 6-1, 6-0, Tate won 6-0, 6-0, Grimland won 6-0, 6-0.
