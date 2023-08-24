 Skip to main content
Needville advances to U.S. semis

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — DJ Jablonski continued to own the Little League World Series, delivering yet another near-complete pitching performance and a solo home run to propel Southwest past West.

Needville’s star pitcher showcased his mastery again on Monday at Lamade Stadium on ESPN2.

Following a 10-strikeout night on Aug. 16 against Mid-Atlantic, Jablonski breezed through the El Segundo lineup, throwing 90 pitches over 5 1⁄3 innings, allowing just one run on five hits.

He walked one batter but struck out five.

Needville Head Coach Andy McRae consistently emphasizes to his team the importance of staying relaxed and enjoying the experience, a message that has resonated on the grand stage.

“This isn’t the end of the world and it’s a fun experience that they need to enjoy,” McRae said. “Even if we had lost two straight and been out, it still would’ve been an honor and a great experience, so take in that perspective. You realize that it’s a fun kids’ game and I think that helps us focus.”

Once again, Needville asserted itself early, securing a 2-0 lead in the opening inning courtesy of consecutive RBI singles by Colten Georgi and Easton Benge.

