Needville advances to regional title

WACO — Needville 12U Little League stands just one victory away from securing a spot in the Little League World Series, following its advancement to the Southwest Regional Final on Sunday with a 3-0 triumph versus Louisiana.
Head coach Andy McRae said that the undefeated Needville team is poised to compete in its first regional championship throughout the program’s 65-year history.
“We are from a little small town and to pull this off would be amazing,” McRae said. “Our kids showed up for this game and our defense was on point. They give you everything they got and I’m proud they didn’t let the bright lights get to them. They played their game and it looked no different than how we have played.”
The game on Sunday began as a pitchers’ duel, with Louisiana’s Tanner Schexaydre and Needville’s Easton Benge settling on the mound.
The game remained deadlocked at zero, with Louisiana squandering multiple opportunities to take the lead.
Louisiana stranded nine runners on base as the Needville pitching staff effectively prevented their opponents from crossing home plate.
Ascension Parish Little League from Gonzales, LA, had displayed dominance throughout its prior two rounds.
Louisiana had arguably entered Sunday’s game as the most formidable team in the tournament, having outscored their opponents 16-2 on the journey to the semifinals.
However, the Needville team’s batting and pitching prowess made the day challenging for Ascension Little League.
Coach Andy McRae adhered to his multi-pitcher strategy, employing the talents of four pitchers: Easton Benge, Michael Raven, Colten Georgi, and DJ Jablonski.
“We throw strikes and pump it through the zone,” Andy McRae said. “We don’t lead in strikeouts in this tournament but we throw the ball and make you hit it and catch it. You aren’t a good pitcher until you see them hit and get those outs.”
They contributed for six scoreless innings, surrendering three hits, walking five and striking out 10.
Raven remained composed despite his team’s game being nationally broadcasted on ESPN.
“It felt good to get on the mound and throw strikes, especially with all our hard work,” Raven said. “We practice every day and it’s been pretty cool. It’s been a great experience. I took a deep breath and threw strikes. The job is not done, though.”
The sole scoring of the game unfolded during the third inning, with Needville surging ahead with a three-run burst, all achieved with two outs in the frame.
Jagger McRae, DJ Jablonski and Corbin Riddle each produced RBI doubles, propelling Needville into the lead.
Needville consistently relied on its batting prowess, tallying nine runs against Mississippi in the opening round and staging a rally to overcome Texas West with a 5-2 victory in the second round.
“The top of our order is extremely hard to get out, regardless of how good of a pitcher you are,” Andy McRae said. “It’s how we draw it up. That’s how we like to do it because it always ends with two outs. We like doing things the hard way.”
Needville had a day of rest on Monday, awaiting the revelation of the opponent for Tuesday’s final.
Andy McRae said that the day off from the field affords his players a distinct advantage as they head into the championship.
“We need to stay cool because in this heat for five or six days, kids will start to feel tired,” Andy McRae said. “We can’t be too relaxed and we don’t get overly worked up. I’m all for it for a day of rest away from this heat. That helps our bodies recover.”
Louisiana set up the rematch with Needville by defeating Oklahoma 8-7 via walk-off walk.
Oklahoma had led 7-0 before Louisiana pulled out the miracle comeback.
The championship game on today will return to Marvin Norcross Stadium in Waco and will be televised on ESPN at noon.
The winner will advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. as the Southwest representative.
