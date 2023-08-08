 Skip to main content
Needville advances to regional title

WACO — Needville 12U Little League stands just one victory away from securing a spot in the Little League World Series, following its advancement to the Southwest Regional Final on Sunday with a 3-0 triumph versus Louisiana.

Head coach Andy McRae said that the undefeated Needville team is poised to compete in its first regional championship throughout the program’s 65-year history.

“We are from a little small town and to pull this off would be amazing,” McRae said. “Our kids showed up for this game and our defense was on point. They give you everything they got and I’m proud they didn’t let the bright lights get to them. They played their game and it looked no different than how we have played.”

The game on Sunday began as a pitchers’ duel, with Louisiana’s Tanner Schexaydre and Needville’s Easton Benge settling on the mound.

The game remained deadlocked at zero, with Louisiana squandering multiple opportunities to take the lead.

Louisiana stranded nine runners on base as the Needville pitching staff effectively prevented their opponents from crossing home plate.

Ascension Parish Little League from Gonzales, LA, had displayed dominance throughout its prior two rounds.

