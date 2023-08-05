Needville 12U Little League advances

WACO — Seemingly out of sorts because of the 100 plus temperature, or just not having a good day, the Little League Texas East (Needville) 12U All-stars just kept playing to eventually pull out a come-from-behind 5-2 win against Texas West (Midland) Friday afternoon.
Playing in the Southwest Regional at Marvin Norvcross Stadium, Texas East (2-0) stayed in the winner’s bracket to go up against Louisiana (2-0) at 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon on ESPN.
It was a slow start to Texas East starting pitcher, Jayson Arispe, but also the throwing of Texas West’s Max Martinez kept Needville’s bats at bay for the first 3 1/2 innings as he sat down nine of 10 batters including nine in a row.
“It’s what we’ve talked about with the kids, staying in the fight,” Texas East manager Andy McCrae said. “Because we did get knocked down, but we got back up and that kid was good since he was throwing a slider that was real good. But we just kept fighting and we didn’t give up since it is a six inning game. It didn’t end after two or three innings, so we just kept going up there and eventually we punched back.”
And it started with that break they needed in the bottom of the fourth as leadoff batter, Cade Hammonds watched a third strike go by him, but the ball got away from the catcher as he reached first base. With two outs and Jagger McRae at first base after Hammonds was forced out at second base, Texas East kept coming. A wild pitch by Martinez got Jagger McRae to second and was followed up by a single from Easton Benge to left field leaving runners on the corners.
A wild play followed with DJ Jablonski getting a hold of a 1-0 count to center field to cut the deficit in half, 2-1. But on the same play the Texas West third baseman made an errant throw to second base with Benge tying up the game, 2-2. Jablonski, on that error made it all the way to third base.
Easton Ondruch then was intentionally walked leaving runners on the corners for Texas East. While at the plate, Colten Georgi then watched Ondruch take off to second base after a pitch and Texas West attempted a play at second with Jablonski scoring giving Texas East the lead for good, 3-2.
“At times we’ve needed a break and we got one and we will take them because they are 12 years old and we are 12 years old,” Andy McCrae said. “We dropped the ball once and they scored, it happens so we took that break and we capitalized on it. It is something that we are good at doing, so we will take them because they are given to us like that.”
Texas East padded to its lead in the bottom of the fifth when once again with two outs, Jakolby White struck out but reached first base on a pass ball. Martinez (8 strikeouts, 3 hits, 2 walks, 4 2/3 innings) then walked Arispe and was then replaced on the mound by Charlie Illanne.
With runners on first and second and still two outs, Texas East’s Michael Raven punched a high fly ball to the shortstop, but he dropped it allowing White to score, 4-2. Hammonds then walked to load the bases as Corbin Riddle came up with a huge hit to left field driving in the final run of the ball game.
In the top of the sixth with one out, Texas West’s Case Collie got a single off Jablonski. But a wild finish to the game followed which left many Texas West fans scratching their heads. Will Gray hit a come backer to Jablonski who was on the mound as he forced Collie at second. But a throwing error to first base allowed Gray to head to second, however he was called out by the first base umpire for interference on the play.
“This is big because we get to take a day off, but who knows we might get to play them again,” Andy McCrae said. “We will now get to take our mind off of it for a bit and we know that the winner of Oklahoma and Louisiana will not be easy.
“We will just hang out and the kids have been away from their parents for four or five days this week so some family time for them.”
Texas West failed to take advantage in the first three innings stranding five runners on base with four of them in scoring position.
Arispe who started for Texas East had a hard time on the mound unable to find the strike zone at times throwing 49 pitches in those 2 2/3 innings. Of his pitches he threw 24 balls to nine called strikes.
“I thought (Jayson) Arispe, he struggled quite a bit but every time he got to the point of possibly allowing a run or two to get in he stepped up and got some big outs,” Andy McCrae said. “We had planned for him to throw 50 pitches which worked out perfectly any way.”
In the top of the third with a runner at second base, Arispe was replaced by Georgi. He needed just one pitch with Collie grounding out back to him.
Texas West had runners on base in five of the six innings. Their two runs came off three hits in the fourth leaving two runners on.
After Friday’s action there are six of eight teams remaining with Oklahoma taking on Mississippi and Texas West going up against New Mexico in elimination games. These games will be on the Longhorn Network.
The championship game is slated for a noon start on Tuesday. It will also be on ESPN.
Colorado and Arkansas were sent eliminated on Friday.
