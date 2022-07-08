Needville 11U wins Texas East Section 4 title

The Needville 11U Baseball All-Stars gave up their first run of the Texas East Section 4 tournament against New Braunfels, but it didn’t matter for the talented squad of future Blue Jays.
Needville quickly pulled away for an 11-1 victory to secure the 2022 Texas East Section 4 Championship Thursday in Rosenberg at Seabourne Creek Regional Sports Complex.
The 2022 Texas East 11U Baseball State Tournament will begin on Saturday, July 16, at 5 p.m. against the Section 2 champion at the Rose Capital West Little League fields in Tyler.
The 2021 10U group earned a return trip to Tyler with 12 hits, including two home runs from Jagger McRae and Easton Ondruch.
DJ Jablonski kept New Braunfels in check for three innings after giving up a run in the opening frame, striking out six and walking two over three innings. Colten Georgi closed out the win with a clean fourth inning, earning two strikeouts.
Needville quickly tied the game in the bottom of the first inning. Jablonski singled, and Ondruch walked before Michael Raven hit a fly ball to left field to score a run.
McRae got the Needville offense rolling in the second inning with a two-out, two-run inside-the-park home run. Needville led 3-1 after two innings.
Four of the first five batters reached safely in the bottom of the third for Needville. Ondruch, Raven, Jakolby White and Jensen Tielke collected singles.
Heath Filipp grounded out to second but scored a run. Needville led 7-1 after White and Tielke scored on passed balls.
McRae and Jablonski added two more runs with singles.
Ondruch cleared the bases with an inside-the-park home run to make 11-1.
The offensive explosion put the run rule into effect, and Georgi put New Braunfels down in order to finish the game.
The top of Needville’s lineup, McRae, Jablonski, Ondruch and Raven, combined for nine hits and six RBIs. White, Jayson Arispe and Tielke each collected a single.
