Needville 11U opens sectionals with shutout win

The Needville Little League 11U All-Stars opened the 2022 Texas East Section 4 Tournament with a dominant performance by Michael Raven and Colten Georgi to limit Sweeny to one hit in a 10-0 win in Rosenberg at Seabourne Creek Regional Sports Complex.
Raven struck out four, and Georgi struck out two while walking none.
Needville wasted no time building up a lead at the top of the first inning. DJ Jablonski, Easton Ondruch and Raven strung together three singles to lead 1-0.
Ondruch and Raven both scored on wild pitches.
In the second inning, five batters reached safely before Needville’s first out. A pitch hit Corbin Riddle, Jakolby White hit a single, and Jagger McRae walked to load the bases.
Jablonski drove in two runs with a single to center field.
Ondruch added two more with another single up the middle. Ondruch made it 8-0 after tagging up on a Raven fly ball to center field.
In the fourth inning, Jablonski led off with a double. A pitch hit Ondruch.
Both runners moved up on a fly ball by Raven and scored on a two-out single by Weston Reed to right field.
Jablonski was 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Jablonski, Ondruch, Raven and Reed each had two RBIs.
Needville advances to play New Braunfels on Tuesday, July 5 at 8 p.m. in Rosenberg. New Braunfels defeated Victoria Northwest 13-1 in the opening game of the sectional tournament Saturday. Sweeny and Victoria Northwest will play Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the losers' bracket.
