Needville 11U advances to sectional finals

The Needville Little League 11U All-Stars extended their shutout streak in the 2022 Texas East Section 4 tournament Tuesday night in Rosenberg.
The future Blue Jays defeated New Braunfels 11-0 at Seabourne Creek Regional Sports Complex while not allowing a run in eight innings of sectionals.
Needville scored runs in every inning en route to a run-rule victory in four frames. Jagger McRae, Jakolby White and Jayson Arispe each collected two hits.
Easton Ondruch pitched three shutout innings, striking out five with zero hits and zero walks. Easton Benge closed out the win, scattering two hits and striking out two in the final inning.
In the opening frame, Needville’s first three hitters reached safely. McRae led off with a single and moved to second on a wild pitch. DJ Jablonski put Needville up 1-0 with a double to center field and a pitch hit Ondruch.
Jablonski was tagged out attempting to score, but Ondruch moved around the bases on two outs before scoring on a wild pitch.
In the second inning, Needville quickly loaded the bases. Arispe collected an infield single while Corbin Riddle and Jablonski walked to put three runners on base.
Michael Raven drove in two runs with two outs with a single to center field.
In the third inning, Needville’s Heath Filipp (single), Jensen Tielke (single) and Colten Georgi (walk) reached base with one out.
McRae scored two runs with a single to right field, and Ondruch scored two more with a double to left field.
In the fourth inning, Raven (walk) and Weston Reed (single) were on base with one out.
White and Arispe hit back-to-back RBI singles.
White was able to steal home to put Needville in front 11-0.
McRae, Ondruch and Raven each collected two RBIs.
Needville advances to play in the Texas East Section 4 11U finals, which will begin on Thursday, July 7.
