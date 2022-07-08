Needville 10U softball exits sectional tournament

The Needville 10U Softball All-Stars went directly from District 36 champion to the 2022 Texas East Section 4 Tournament this past week in Lockhart.
The future Lady Jays exited the tournament after three games. Needville lost its opening game against Tidehaven 27-4 on Saturday.
The 10U All-Stars rebounded with a massive rally to win 26-25 over Ganado on Tuesday. Needville trailed the future Indians 25-13 entering the final at-bat.
Needville scored 13 runs to pull out the victory. Head coach James Armstrong noted that the entire roster came to life to get the offense rolling for the come-back.
The future Lady Jays exited the tournament after a losing to Rockport, 12-1.
Junior softball
The East Bernard Little League Junior All-Stars played two games in the 2022 Texas East Section 4 Tournament in Falls City.
The future Brahmarettes lost to Shiner 9-8 in their opening game on Tuesday and Goliad/Yorktown 11-8 on Wednesday, July 6.
