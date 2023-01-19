 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Navasota outlast Needville in 2OT thriller

Slater slicing through

Needville’s Caden Slater tries to find an opening through the Navasota defense during Tuesday’s game.

 Herald Photo By Nick Irene

NEEDVILLE — The Blue Jays suffered another heartbreaker loss on Tuesday night as Navasota edged out Needville in a double-overtime thriller, 51-49.

Points were a luxury in Tuesday’s game as the scoreboard failed to crack 50 points until the closing minutes of the second overtime.

The first quarter set the tone for a defensive struggle as the Jays led just 7-4 after the opening frame.

At halftime, the score was tied at 17.

Head Coach Patrick Oliver attributed the slow start to inexperience but credited the Jays’ zone defense against a talented Rattlers’ squad.

“I think our zone bothered them a little bit but we didn’t make the plays we needed to make to win the game,” Oliver said. “We don’t know how to win yet. We are a team of juniors and sophomores who haven’t won at the varsity level and we are trying to figure out how to finish these games.”

The struggles on both sides continued through the second half as neither team led by more than four throughout the game.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.