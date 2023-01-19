Navasota outlast Needville in 2OT thriller

NEEDVILLE — The Blue Jays suffered another heartbreaker loss on Tuesday night as Navasota edged out Needville in a double-overtime thriller, 51-49.
Points were a luxury in Tuesday’s game as the scoreboard failed to crack 50 points until the closing minutes of the second overtime.
The first quarter set the tone for a defensive struggle as the Jays led just 7-4 after the opening frame.
At halftime, the score was tied at 17.
Head Coach Patrick Oliver attributed the slow start to inexperience but credited the Jays’ zone defense against a talented Rattlers’ squad.
“I think our zone bothered them a little bit but we didn’t make the plays we needed to make to win the game,” Oliver said. “We don’t know how to win yet. We are a team of juniors and sophomores who haven’t won at the varsity level and we are trying to figure out how to finish these games.”
The struggles on both sides continued through the second half as neither team led by more than four throughout the game.
With the score tied at 37, James Schreck connected for his only basket of the ballgame with a three-point shot with 2:06 remaining to force overtime.
Needville was held scoreless for most of the four-minute overtime before Bohdan Zietz was fouled on a three-point attempt with 11.6 seconds to go.
The sophomore drained his trio of free throws to tie the game again at 40, resulting in a second overtime.
Zietz finished the game with 17 points, tied for the Jays’ top scorer.
Caden Slater also scored 17, with 13 coming in the second half and overtime.
The game’s longevity began taking its toll on the otherwise stout defenses as the Rattlers outscored the Blue Jays 11-9 in double-overtime to steal the win.
Jamarcus Jack scored five, Austin Anderson had five points and Kelian Sweeny scored two.
Despite its 2-4 standing in District 24-5A, Needville’s district games have all come down to the wire.
Needville has only been outscored by eight points collectively in district, 324-316.
The Jays’ improvement from last year’s three-win season to going toe-to-toe with a Navasota team — which has lost just one district game the past two seasons — gives Oliver optimism that Needville is in for a big second half of the season.
Oliver hopes that the film and improved play on the court can show his young team they can pull through in big games.
“We’ve played six district games and could’ve won all of them,” Oliver said. “They see it and they know it. They just have to buckle down and we will see if we can turn this thing around. Having a legit chance to win all of these games though kind of (frustrates) you a little but we have a chance to really change that.”
Needville falls to 9-13 and will play Royal in Brookshire on Tuesday.
Royal took the first matchup on Dec. 30, 68-60.
Tipoff takes place at 7:30 p.m.
