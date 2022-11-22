 Skip to main content
Nashville visits the Detroit after shootout win

The Nashville Predators visit the Detroit Red Wings after the Predators knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout

Nashville Predators (7-8-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Nashville Predators after the Predators beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout.

Detroit has a 5-2-2 record in home games and a 7-5-4 record overall. The Red Wings have gone 8-2-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Nashville has gone 3-5-0 in road games and 7-8-1 overall. The Predators have allowed 51 goals while scoring 41 for a -10 scoring differential.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Predators won 4-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has scored eight goals with 14 assists for the Red Wings. David Perron has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

