Nagamura hired as Dynamo head coach

The Houston Dynamo has hired Paulo Nagamura as the team’s new head coach, the club announced Monday.
The 38-year-old replaces Tab Ramos and is the youngest head coach in club history. Nagamura joins the Dynamo after five years as a coach with the Sporting Kansas City organization.
After retiring from professional soccer in 2017, Nagamura joined the Sporting Kansas City II staff as an assistant coach for the USL Championship side and helped the team win its second consecutive Western Conference title.
He took the helm as head coach in 2018 and led Sporting KC II to the conference semifinals.
Nagamura went 30-61-25 in four seasons.
“I am proud to welcome Paulo Nagamura to the Houston Dynamo Football Club,” said the club’s majority owner Ted Segal. “Paulo was known as a fierce competitor during his playing days and that competitiveness has carried over into his coaching career. He is a talented, high-potential coach who we believe will relate well to our players and help instill the type of culture we are working to create.”
As a player, Nagamura retired in 2016 after a 12-year MLS career where he finished with 252 regular season appearances, three Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup titles and two MLS Cups.
Nagamura becomes the fifth full-time head coach in club history and the third Brazilian-born coach in Major League Soccer history. He will also be the second-youngest among active MLS head coaches.
The Dynamo open for preseason training Tuesday, Jan. 18. The 2022 regular season begins on Sunday, Feb. 27 when Houston hosts Real Salt Lake at PNC Stadium at 6 p.m.
