Mustangs win overtime thriller against Rudder

ROSENBERG — The Lamar Consolidated rushing attack was a two-headed monster when the Mustangs needed it the most Saturday night at Guy K. Traylor Memorial Stadium — the second half.
Senior Justin McCullough and junior Nathan Lowther combined for more than 40 carries and 230 yards, amassing five touchdowns between them, to lead the Mustangs to a thrilling 42-35 District 10-5A Division II opening win over Bryan Rudder. McCullough finished with 133 yards on 25 carries for a game-high four touchdowns, while Lowther carried the ball 18 times for 105 yards and one score.
“This week, our game plan was to feed (Number) 10,” Lamar coach Kiah Johnson said.
“We wanted to minimize our mistakes and give the ball to (Justin). The kid has a knack for finding the hole with the cuts that he makes.”
Lowther completed six of his 14 pass attempts for 85 yards, as the dual-threat quarterback made a bigger impact with his legs.
McCullough scored all four of his touchdowns in regulation, with the final three coming in the second half.
Lowther accounted for all five carries and 25 yards before punching in the decisive touchdown on the ground from two yards out in the extra frame. Rudder opened the scoring in the first when Quevon Jackson scooped a fumble and ran it 61 yards to the house, giving the Rangers a 7-0 lead with 9:04 left.
McCullough answered with a 54-yard touchdown dash a little more than two minutes later. The Mustangs got their first lead later in the quarter when senior Jadin Nelson stripsacked Rudder quarterback Xavier Ramirez and junior Jason McCullough grabbed the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown.
The younger McCullough also recorded a sack of Ramirez on Rudder’s ensuing offensive snap. Ramirez finished the game completing 11 of 17 passes for 125 yards and three scores for the Rangers, who also cashed in on a trick play from receiver Jaquise Martin.
Martin got the ball on a jet sweep on the first play of the second half and hit Brandon Cooks across the middle for a 72-yard touchdown that gave Rudder a 28-14 lead.
Justin McCullough scored touchdowns of 12, one and one yards in the second half, the last coming wit 2:57 remaining in regulation to tie the game at 35- all before Lowther gave Lamar the lead in overtime.
On the following defensive possession in OT, Ramirez was unable to find a receiver in the back of the end zone on fourth down and the Mustangs escaped with the win.
“Of course this puts us in a good position to open up district with a win, but it’s not over,” Johnson said of the victory. “We still have a tough district ahead of us, so we’ve got to continue to push forward and continue to build.
“We’re going to focus on ourselves, focus on our brother next to us and get better every week.”
Lamar improves to 3-2 with the win, opening district play 1-0. The Mustangs hit the road to face district-rival Huntsville Friday night, while Rudder (2-3, 0-1) will host Huntsville in two weeks after the Rangers’ bye.
