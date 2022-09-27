 Skip to main content
Mustangs win overtime thriller against Rudder

Lamar Consolidated’s Samir White knives his way through the Rudder defense during Saturday night’s game at Traylor Stadium.

ROSENBERG — The Lamar Consolidated rushing attack was a two-headed monster when the Mustangs needed it the most Saturday night at Guy K. Traylor Memorial Stadium — the second half.

Senior Justin McCullough and junior Nathan Lowther combined for more than 40 carries and 230 yards, amassing five touchdowns between them, to lead the Mustangs to a thrilling 42-35 District 10-5A Division II opening win over Bryan Rudder. McCullough finished with 133 yards on 25 carries for a game-high four touchdowns, while Lowther carried the ball 18 times for 105 yards and one score.

“This week, our game plan was to feed (Number) 10,” Lamar coach Kiah Johnson said.

“We wanted to minimize our mistakes and give the ball to (Justin). The kid has a knack for finding the hole with the cuts that he makes.”

Lowther completed six of his 14 pass attempts for 85 yards, as the dual-threat quarterback made a bigger impact with his legs.

McCullough scored all four of his touchdowns in regulation, with the final three coming in the second half.

Lowther accounted for all five carries and 25 yards before punching in the decisive touchdown on the ground from two yards out in the extra frame. Rudder opened the scoring in the first when Quevon Jackson scooped a fumble and ran it 61 yards to the house, giving the Rangers a 7-0 lead with 9:04 left.

