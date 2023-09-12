 Skip to main content
Mustangs pull out win

Sosnowski

Randall Sosnowski jukes through the Houston Westbury defense during Saturday night’s game at Butler Stadium.

 Herald Photo by Rhonda Taormina

HOUSTON — Seeking their second win of the season, the Lamar Consolidated Mustangs had to scratch and claw to a 12-7 win against Houston Westbury with defeat at the door Saturday night at J.K. Butler Stadium.

Just a punt away from solidifying that victory, Lamar quarterback Nathan Lowther, who was also filling in as a punter dropped the snap and was tackled at the Mustang 30 yard line with 43.7 seconds remaining in the game.

But with no timeouts remaining the Huskies were in a rush from play to play even after quarterback David Baines escaped on a scramble to the 3-yard line with 19.5 on the clock.

Moving the ball just a yard on its next two runs, Baines took the final snap of the game, but was gang tackled by the Mustangs stopping him short of the end zone with the final seconds ticking off the clock.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the kids for being able to stay in there and make the plays when they needed to be made despite the mistakes that were being made,” Lamar Consolidated head coach Kiah Johnson said. “The defense had to pick up a lot on those mistakes and they stood up for that challenge at the end.”

Johnson wasn’t even on the sideline with his team after being diagnosed with COVID last Wednesday. Instead, he was in the stands watching.

“I did not have a fever or other issues just a weird cough on Wednesday, and with that stuff going around I just needed to make sure I didn’t spread anything so I just took those precautions,” he said.

