Mustangs pull out win

HOUSTON — Seeking their second win of the season, the Lamar Consolidated Mustangs had to scratch and claw to a 12-7 win against Houston Westbury with defeat at the door Saturday night at J.K. Butler Stadium.
Just a punt away from solidifying that victory, Lamar quarterback Nathan Lowther, who was also filling in as a punter dropped the snap and was tackled at the Mustang 30 yard line with 43.7 seconds remaining in the game.
But with no timeouts remaining the Huskies were in a rush from play to play even after quarterback David Baines escaped on a scramble to the 3-yard line with 19.5 on the clock.
Moving the ball just a yard on its next two runs, Baines took the final snap of the game, but was gang tackled by the Mustangs stopping him short of the end zone with the final seconds ticking off the clock.
“I can’t speak highly enough of the kids for being able to stay in there and make the plays when they needed to be made despite the mistakes that were being made,” Lamar Consolidated head coach Kiah Johnson said. “The defense had to pick up a lot on those mistakes and they stood up for that challenge at the end.”
Johnson wasn’t even on the sideline with his team after being diagnosed with COVID last Wednesday. Instead, he was in the stands watching.
“I did not have a fever or other issues just a weird cough on Wednesday, and with that stuff going around I just needed to make sure I didn’t spread anything so I just took those precautions,” he said.
Trailing by a point at halftime 7-6, neither the Mustang nor Huskie offense moved the ball in the second half. Total offensive yards between both teams were 28 total yards with four first downs.
Also, there were 11 penalties in that second half between them, along with 12 dropped balls on offense either by snaps or mishandles. But only one fumble was lost with the Mustangs dropping the ball seven times themselves.
“For us, it comes down to discipline and consistency and it reveals itself when adversity strikes,” Johnson said. “We should be reverting back to our fundamental basics when tired or things get tough. We just have to be better in those circumstances, but right now we are not being able to focus and be disciplined to execute the way we need to overcome those situations. So we are really struggling in those aspects.”
Ultimately, the deciding play in the game was a 36 yard interception return by Samir White with 8:13 to go in the third period.
Lamar Consolidated looked fine in the opening drive in the first period going 76 yards on 11 plays with nine runs and two passes. Randall Sosnowski bulled in from the 2-yard line for a 6-0 Mustang lead with 4:18 left.
Westbury’s only score of the game happened on the next drive with a 24 yard jaunt by Christopher Jones. After the extra point by Esteban Ramirez the Huskies had their only lead of the game.
In that second half of the 26 total runs on the ground by both teams they wound up with negative 16 yards.
Westbury went to 1-2 on the season. Lamar Consolidated next hosts Stafford on Saturday night. Johnson returned to the team on Tuesday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.