Mustangs outlast Bulldogs

It wasn’t pretty, but the Lamar Consolidated Mustangs survived a comeback attempt by the Magnolia Bulldogs, 47-43.
Head Coach Dale Turner was happy to come away with the win, but inconsistency continues to plague his team.
“That’s who we have been during the first part of this season,” Turner said. “I’m talking to my guys about how we need to be consistent in this game to be successful. We show flashes and we think that we can be really good but a lot of it is inconsistency in our effort and the defensive side of the floor. When we get up, we tend to relax and let our feet off the gas.”
The Mustangs’ win was filled with highs and lows, beginning with a slow start.
Lamar fell behind early 11-3 in the first quarter as turnovers and poor shot attempts hurt the home team.
The Mustangs’ defense was effective, stealing 17, but sloppy on offense with 19 turnovers.
Lamar’s rally in the second quarter was led by junior Shafeeq Mujahideen, who ended the night with 16 points on 73% shooting.
The Mustangs dominated the second quarter 16-4 to give them the 23-17 halftime advantage.
The Mustangs led by as many at 12 points in the second half, but a late Magnolia comeback almost stole the win away.
The Bulldogs nearly overcame a 32-20 deficit with a 15-4 run to cut the Mustang lead to one.
However, Lamar scored nine unanswered to pull away.
Sophomore Matthew Nora was the top rebounder with eight and senior Nathan Ledet led in assists with seven.
The win gives Turner’s squad the third in its last four outings, which is a hopeful sign of things to come.
“I got a bunch of first-year varsity players who don’t know what it’s like,” Turner said. “I got Colby (Padgett), Shafeeq and Nathan are my three varsity and the rest are brand new. We have to get used to playing hard with more consistency. Hopefully, we will get better from this.”
The Mustangs are off until Dec. 20’s District 20-5A opener at Marshall.
The long break will be used to remedy many of those inconsistencies.
“We need practice and rest time,” Turner said. “I think we are really good in transition but that comes with playing defense and rebounding consistently. We sometimes forget the rebounding part. We gave away three or four shots at the basket at the end and that needs to be cut to one. If we can shore up our defense and get out and run, that will help us a lot.”
Tip-off for the district opener will be 1 p.m.
