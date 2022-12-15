 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mustangs outlast Bulldogs

Shafeeq ballin'

Lamar Consolidated’s Shafeeq Mujahideen scores on a layup during Tuesday’s game against Magnolia.

 Herald Photo By Nick Irene

It wasn’t pretty, but the Lamar Consolidated Mustangs survived a comeback attempt by the Magnolia Bulldogs, 47-43.

Head Coach Dale Turner was happy to come away with the win, but inconsistency continues to plague his team.

“That’s who we have been during the first part of this season,” Turner said. “I’m talking to my guys about how we need to be consistent in this game to be successful. We show flashes and we think that we can be really good but a lot of it is inconsistency in our effort and the defensive side of the floor. When we get up, we tend to relax and let our feet off the gas.”

The Mustangs’ win was filled with highs and lows, beginning with a slow start.

Lamar fell behind early 11-3 in the first quarter as turnovers and poor shot attempts hurt the home team.

The Mustangs’ defense was effective, stealing 17, but sloppy on offense with 19 turnovers.

Lamar’s rally in the second quarter was led by junior Shafeeq Mujahideen, who ended the night with 16 points on 73% shooting.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.