Mustangs' Anders wins pitching duel in Battle of the 'Berg

The Battle of the’ Berg had extra weight with Lamar Consolidated and Terry still fighting for their playoff lives Tuesday at Mustang Field in Rosenberg.
The Mustangs used six solid innings from Jonathan Anders to earn a 3-0 shutout victory.
Anders allowed one hit and worked around seven walks to keep the Rangers off the board over 6 1/3 innings. The senior struck out 14 on 109 pitches. Zyon Johnson closed the game with a two-out save on 10 pitches.
The Mustang pitchers out-dueled Terry’s Jayden Toland, who allowed three earned runs on three hits over six innings. He struck out two and walked five on 83 pitches.
Lamar Consolidated hit the ground running on offense and defense in the opening frame.
After Juan Rodriguez led off the game with a single for Terry, he stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch, he was tagged out by catcher Alejandro Ruales attempting to score.
In the bottom of the frame, the first two Mustang batters reached base safely with Alberto Hernandez walking, and Anders followed with a double to right field.
Hernandez scored on a wild pitch, and Anders was thrown out at third base.
Esteban Laris was hit by a pitch and moved to second on a single by Alejandro Ruales. A fielder’s choice scored Laris after a wild pitch moved both runners up one base.
Terry attempted to get a rally going in the second inning with walks to Eric Garza and Clayton Ohl, but Andrew Hernandez flew out to right field to end the inning.
Terry was able to turn a double play in the second inning to end another threat by Lamar.
The Mustangs added an insurance run in the fourth inning.
Jaivon Thompson collected a one-out walk before stealing second. He scored on a single to right field from Josh Cornejo.
Terry would get runners on in the fifth, sixth and seventh, but the Rangers couldn’t get a rally rolling. Terry left five runners on base.
Juan Rodriguez had the Rangers’ only hit on Tuesday night. Lamar’s Thompson also collected three walks.
Game two of the Battle of the ’Berg series moves two miles south to Terry for the Rangers (12-12, 7-6) and Mustangs (9-17, 6-7),
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.