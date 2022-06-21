Murray gives back to Elkins community with inaugural football camp

Kenneth Murray walked back onto the football field Saturday at Elkins High School wearing blue and gold.
But it wasn't Elkins' blue and gold. It was the Los Angeles Chargers' powder blue and sunshine gold.
Murray, the second-year NFL linebacker, returned to Elkins to host his inaugural "K9 Free Youth Football Camp".
The camp has been a goal for Murray since he was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.
"I wanted to do this after my first year in the league, but I wanted to make sure it was organized right. I wanted to ensure I had the right stuff in place, so I waited until after my second year.
"This is extremely exciting and important to do.
"I have been in the kids' shoes. I was out here on this same field, doing the same work they are doing now.
"I want them to see what happens when they work hard."
Murray was happy to be back home in Missouri City after the Chargers' mandatory minicamp earlier in the week.
"It's good to be back," Murray said.
"It feels great good to come back and give back to my community."
The Missouri City community, especially at Elkins, has a strong bonds created between past and current generations that pass down knowledge and help Elkins head coach Dennis Brantley.
"Today makes you feel like you gave back to someone and help them believe that they could reach the highest level," Brantley said. "It's really good, not just for the coaching staff and me, but for the kids.
"That's the beauty about Elkins, the kids that make it come back to connection with the next generation.
"That's what it is all about."
Over 200 children aged 5-18 arrived early at Knight Field and were given a camp shirt. After a quick round of stretching, the campers were split into positions.
Murray roamed around each group to make sure he could connect with each camper with a high-five, a laugh or a coaching tip.
The kids were the focus for Murray.
"I want them to come out and have fun," Murray said. "I honestly want to be around the kids as much as possible.
"I want them to know it's possible to go great things, that you can do anything you put your mind to.
"I want to continue to work and inspire the youth."
Brantley knows Murray will be an important example for the future generations that walk the halls of Elkins.
"A kid that was once in their shoes now is at the highest level. That is the motivation for these kids," Brantley said. "If he can make it, we can make it.
"It's great to see the kids and coaches supporting the camp today."
Murray put on the camp in between preparation for the 2022 NFL season. The Chargers linebacker had ankle surgery in April and is staying optimistic about the situation.
"It's been good," Murray said. "I had surgery a couple of months ago. I have been rehabbing that hard, and I feel like I'm ahead of schedule.
"I'm feeling good."
