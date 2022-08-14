 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Morris sets it offScroggins powers through

  • 0

Lamar Consolidated

Lamar Consolidated High School’s varsity volleyball team defeated Elsik three out of four games during a scrimmage Tuesday in Mustang gymnasium.

The Lady Mustangs jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first set on the serving of Brooke Morris and great defensive efforts by junior Ta’liya De Los Santos and some powerful net hits by Rachel Tankersley and Britney Nwankwor to win set one, 25-10.

Play stayed evenly matched in the opening of the second set but Lamar fell behind midway though the match and lost the second set, 25-12.

Lamar led most of the way through the third set, overcoming an Elsik rally at the midpoint.

Lamar won the third set 25-20, again on the great serving of Morris and great digs from De Los Santos.

The teams were evenly matched in the first 10 minutes of the fourth set, tied 8-8.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.