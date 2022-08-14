Morris sets it offScroggins powers through

Lamar Consolidated High School’s varsity volleyball team defeated Elsik three out of four games during a scrimmage Tuesday in Mustang gymnasium.
The Lady Mustangs jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first set on the serving of Brooke Morris and great defensive efforts by junior Ta’liya De Los Santos and some powerful net hits by Rachel Tankersley and Britney Nwankwor to win set one, 25-10.
Play stayed evenly matched in the opening of the second set but Lamar fell behind midway though the match and lost the second set, 25-12.
Lamar led most of the way through the third set, overcoming an Elsik rally at the midpoint.
Lamar won the third set 25-20, again on the great serving of Morris and great digs from De Los Santos.
The teams were evenly matched in the first 10 minutes of the fourth set, tied 8-8.
However, Lamar slowly pulled ahead and never lost the lead again to win the fourth game, 25-16.
The Lady Falcons were tested in their season opener against Dulles on Tuesday but came away with the 3-2 victory.
Senior Koryn Johnson was troublesome for the Lady Vikings as she hit 23 kills in the five-set match.
Foster started strong by winning its first two sets of the season, 25-14 and 25-20.
However, led by senior Kylie Muelller, Dulles rallied in sets three and four winning 26-24 and 25-23 to force the match-deciding fifth set.
Foster regained its dominance in the final set by winning 15-5.
Johnson and junior Brinleigh Davis led the Lady Falcons with 13 digs each followed by a dozen from sophomore Brooke Barnes.
Senior Chloe Howard led Foster with 23 assists and three blocks.
Fulshear won its season opener against College Station on Tuesday, 3-1.
After dropping the first set 25-14, the Chargers rallied to take three straight.
Fulshear defeated College Station 25-22, 25-18 and 25-22 in consecutive sets to start 1-0.
The Chargers continued their season on Thursday dropping a 2-0 match against Friendswood at the Pearland Tournament.
Fulshear lost 25-15 and 25-18.
George Ranch spent the week at the Josh Turner Classic and went 1-2.
The Lady Longhorns earned their first victory of 2022 with a 2-1 edge over Bushland on Wednesday.
George Ranch won the first set 25-13, lost the second 25-18 and won the third 25-20.
Sophomore Sydney Bryant continued her strong start to the season with a team-leading 11 kills.
Senior Riley Steubing led with 12 digs followed by Hailey Forshee with 11.
The Lady Horns met Clear Springs in a rematch on Thursday but it ended in the same manner as Tuesday’s opener.
The Chargers came away with a 2-0 sweep.
Bryant led with seven kills and Forshee had nine digs.
George Ranch lost both sets 25-22 and 25-19.
George Ranch played St. John’s later and met a similar 2-0 fate.
Bryant made 12 of her 21 kills as the Lady Longhorns lost 25-23 and 25-13.
The Lady Jays started the 2022 campaign 0-3 as of Friday after a pair of tough road dual matches.
Needville met Schulenburg first on Tuesday where the visitors were swept 3-0.
The Lady Jays were outscored 25-14, 25-17 and 25-13.
Jessalyn Gregory led with four kills followed by a trio each from Hailey Parker and Aubrey Chumchal.
Needville followed with a back-and-forth match with Goliad later in the day.
Chumchal had five aces, four kills, 13 digs and a block in the four-set loss.
The Lady Jays took the third set 26-24 but lost 25-22, 25-10 and 25-20.
Needville then lost to Giddings on Wednesday, 3-0.
The scores were 25-15, 25-17 and 25-12.
Randle lost its opener to Elkins on Tuesday, 3-0.
The Lady Lions lost 25-11, 25-13 and 25-10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.