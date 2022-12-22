 Skip to main content
Morales shooting 3s

Terry’s Daylen Morales scored 26 points in Tuesday’s loss to Fulshear.

 Herald Photo by Rhonda Taormina

FULSHEAR 51, TERRY 46

The Fulshear Chargers escaped with a close 51-46 win over Terry on Tuesday.

Toby Princewill was essential in the win with his double-double.

Princewill scored 14 points while adding 10 rebounds.

Cannon Yarbrough was effective with seven points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Terry’s offense relied on Daylen Morales, who scored 26 of the Rangers’ 46 points with eight three-pointers.

Fulshear improves to 1-0, 7-10, while Terry drops to 0-1, 4-14.

