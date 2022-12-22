Morales shooting 3s

The Fulshear Chargers escaped with a close 51-46 win over Terry on Tuesday.
Toby Princewill was essential in the win with his double-double.
Princewill scored 14 points while adding 10 rebounds.
Cannon Yarbrough was effective with seven points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Terry’s offense relied on Daylen Morales, who scored 26 of the Rangers’ 46 points with eight three-pointers.
Fulshear improves to 1-0, 7-10, while Terry drops to 0-1, 4-14.
The Chargers next play on Dec. 28 at the Lee College Tournament, while Terry will play in the New Caney Tournament on Dec. 27.
FOSTER 59, WILLOWRIDGE 48
The Foster Falcons began district play in the right direction with a 59-48 win against Willowridge on Tuesday afternoon.
The Falcons had the lead for most of the game using rebounding and free throws to their advantage.
Foster outrebounded Willowridge 45-23 and shot 71% at the free-throw line.
CJ White led the Falcons with a double-double performance with 17 points and 14 rebounds.
Jamie Archelle and Bode Karunwi scored 10 points each, while Jace Jones added nine points and seven assists.
Joe Garcia was named the Falcons’ Hardwood Hero.
The Falcons improve to 1-0, 4-9.
Foster will be off until Dec. 27, when the team plays in the Conroe Christmas Classic Tournament.
RIDGE POINT 53, NEEDVILLE 44
A halftime lead for the Needville Blue Jays was squandered as Ridge Point rallied to win on Tuesday.
Needville led 20-14 after the end of the first quarter and 26-22 at the half.
However, the Panthers outscored the Jays in the second half 31-18 to steal the win.
Sophomore Bohdan Zietz led Needville with 10 points, while Gianni Pisano led with five rebounds.
Randle lost its first district game in its history in a 55-46 loss to Kempner.
Randle drops to 0-1, 2-14.
The Lions will visit Austin on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.
MARSHALL 90, LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 39
Marshall dominated the Lamar Consolidated Mustangs on Tuesday in the district opener.
The Mustangs fell to 0-1, 7-9.
Lamar will host Brookshire Royal at noon on Dec. 28.
TRAVIS 62, MORTON RANCH 45
Rayyan Isa’s 22-point performance on Monday afternoon led the Travis Tigers to their third-straight win.
The Tigers also outrebounded Morton Ranch 39-23.
Travis improves to 3-1, 11-5.
The Tigers will next play on Dec. 27 at the New Caney ISD Christmas Classic.
The Brazos Cougars made it two-in-a-row on Monday afternoon with a 51-39 victory against Boling.
The Cougars improved to 1-0, 4-6.
Brazos will next play at Danbury on Jan. 3.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.