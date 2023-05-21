MontgomeryCavallo

 Skip to main content
RICHMOND — The George Ranch Longhorns aimed to enhance their physicality as a football team, integrate new talent, and foster stronger familial bonds during the spring offseason, which concluded with Thursday’s spring scrimmage.

Returning to the field for the first time since their exit in the bi-district round on Nov. 11, 2022, the Longhorns bring back a seasoned roster with several underclassmen rising.

Head Coach Nick Cavallo praised a fantastic spring that witnessed significant improvements by many younger players while the seniors took on leadership responsibilities.

“We still have a lot of work to do, but I believe we are much closer and more physical compared to where we started 13 or 14 practices ago,” Cavallo said. “This is a different team with different senior leadership. We have numerous players with extensive football experience who have assumed those roles, and the younger players are also demonstrating those positive qualities. We provided ample opportunities for the younger players to gain experience, and I believe it will pay off in the fall.”

The teams were divided into Maroon and White squads, with the White jerseys emerging victorious with a 34-14 score.

Cavallo specifically acknowledged senior captains first Deion Drinkard, Cody Ford, Kennard McGuire Jr., and Jaden Shelton for their rise into leadership positions.

Braden Cain, Malachi Montgomery, Avery Luna, Michael Sharp, Tre Aikens, and Erik Dominguez were also credited for their outstanding performances in Thursday’s game.

