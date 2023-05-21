MontgomeryCavallo

RICHMOND — The George Ranch Longhorns aimed to enhance their physicality as a football team, integrate new talent, and foster stronger familial bonds during the spring offseason, which concluded with Thursday’s spring scrimmage.
Returning to the field for the first time since their exit in the bi-district round on Nov. 11, 2022, the Longhorns bring back a seasoned roster with several underclassmen rising.
Head Coach Nick Cavallo praised a fantastic spring that witnessed significant improvements by many younger players while the seniors took on leadership responsibilities.
“We still have a lot of work to do, but I believe we are much closer and more physical compared to where we started 13 or 14 practices ago,” Cavallo said. “This is a different team with different senior leadership. We have numerous players with extensive football experience who have assumed those roles, and the younger players are also demonstrating those positive qualities. We provided ample opportunities for the younger players to gain experience, and I believe it will pay off in the fall.”
The teams were divided into Maroon and White squads, with the White jerseys emerging victorious with a 34-14 score.
Cavallo specifically acknowledged senior captains first Deion Drinkard, Cody Ford, Kennard McGuire Jr., and Jaden Shelton for their rise into leadership positions.
Braden Cain, Malachi Montgomery, Avery Luna, Michael Sharp, Tre Aikens, and Erik Dominguez were also credited for their outstanding performances in Thursday’s game.
The maroon shirts took an early lead after a touchdown drive led by quarterback Drinkard.
Drinkard completed his sole scoring pass of the game to No. 3 of the maroon team.
The White Team responded with three unanswered drives.
Micah Moore threw a touchdown pass to Baylor Smith, the first of Smith’s three scores.
Smith scored again, receiving a pass from Hagan Lineberger, and rushed for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Montgomery and Keene Farrow also scored for the White Team.
At halftime, Farrow and Julius Carter were honored as the Most Improved Players of the offseason by Cavallo and his staff.
“Julius played many snaps for us last year as a receiver and now he’s transitioning to tight end to fill the void left by Jackson Muckelroy, who graduated,” Cavallo said. “Julius embraced the change in his role. He’s one of the first players to arrive at practice and the last one to leave.”
Farrow, a senior, is expected to earn his first opportunity to play on the varsity roster due to his improvement this spring.
“He’s one who has benefited from those extra reps,” Cavallo said. “We were proud of what he did, and he has been a pleasant surprise. When a player hasn’t been on the varsity yet, you can never be sure if their progress will translate, but from where we started to where we are now, he has shown tremendous improvement.”
Noah Montealvo was recognized as the Offensive Rancher Awardee, and Dominic Solis received the Defensive Wrangler Awardee.
Both players have developed a reputation as “gym rats” among the coaching staff, and their progress was evident this offseason.
“These are players who have logged significant playing time, but we observed that Noah made substantial gains in the weight room with his bench presses, lifts, and squats, which made him a stronger player on the field,” Cavallo said. “You have to practically drag them out of the gym, or they’ll attempt one more rep every time. It’s impressive when you have players who work as hard as they do, and it translates to their performance on the field.”
George Ranch will kick off its 2023 campaign against Foster on Aug. 25 at Traylor Stadium.
