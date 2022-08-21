Meet the Lions football stars

RICHMOND -- The inaugural season of the Randle Lions’ varsity football team will not be without its bumps and bruises but Head Coach Brian Randle the team will never go down without its best efforts.
The roster may be without seniors and experienced players but Randle believes his young squad could surprise doubters. However, it’s up to him and his staff to get the team prepared.
“I’ve told my guys we have to do a great job coaching this year,” Randle said. “If you are not as big and not as strong and not as fast, we have to out-scheme people. We have athletes and if we can get the ball in space, we will be just fine.”
Disadvantages in experience will not be excuses for the win-loss record, Randle said.
“Don’t quit” is the mantra Randle is instilling into his inexperienced team as it heads into its first regular season game at Pasadena Memorial on Friday.
“You don’t get to quit here,” Randle said. “Everyone gets to fight but no one quits. The ball has to bounce our way and size is not on our side but we are going to be a well-coached football team. I want coaches to say our players were exactly where they are supposed to be, they executed extremely well and they played hard every snap.”
Randle credits the development of the offensive line led by “a bear” like DJ Vergin and an “extremely special” defensive line for the future.
Quarterback Leo Garza is coming off of a knee injury and will have a young receiving corps in Cortney Brown, Cannon Davis and Jaxon Montelongo.
“We are going to start a couple of freshmen, a lot of sophomores starting and a handful of juniors,” Randle said. “The biggest thing is getting that experience but I have faith in our boys and our resilience. They are great kids and it feels like family. ”
Defensive back Paul Sanyaolu and running back Zion Lewis were other “impact players” Lions fans should expect to stand out, Coach Randle said.
Disappointed by Thursday’s scrimmage being canceled, Randle likes what he sees but was upset by not getting to see his team in real game action.
“We have seen a lot of growth and the kids are buying into what we are doing,” Randle said. “We are really bummed about not being able to play because Texas City would’ve been a good test to see where we were at. We got a lot of cats who can run but Texas City has some guys who can really run. They have three, four good guys, a strong running back and defensive line. We are used to beating each other so it would’ve been nice to hit someone in a different jersey.”
Randle also looks to build a positive culture for his father’s namesake school.
The rookie head coach views the off the field attitude just as important as what shows up on game days.
The simple but instrumental philosophy is purpose, passion, productivity and tradition, Randle said.
“You need a purpose and it’s our job as coaches to help them find that,” Randle said. “You have to be passionate about life and get passionate about where they are from. You can’t help your circumstances but it’s not who you are. You have to be productive in America, a capitalist society. You have to work, if you want to eat. Nobody will give you anything here at Randle. Tradition is making them into great fathers and husbands and great people.”
Kickoff for the season opener at Pasadena High School will be at 5 p.m.
Traylor Stadium will host the Lions’ home opener against West Columbia on Sept. 10 at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.