Meet the Lions football stars

Meet the Lions football stars

Lion football players enter the Randle High School gymnasium for the second annual Meet the Lions event on Thursday. Randle was scheduled to host Texas City for a Thursday night scrimmage.

 Herald Photo by Nick Irene

RICHMOND -- The inaugural season of the Randle Lions’ varsity football team will not be without its bumps and bruises but Head Coach Brian Randle the team will never go down without its best efforts.

The roster may be without seniors and experienced players but Randle believes his young squad could surprise doubters. However, it’s up to him and his staff to get the team prepared.

“I’ve told my guys we have to do a great job coaching this year,” Randle said. “If you are not as big and not as strong and not as fast, we have to out-scheme people. We have athletes and if we can get the ball in space, we will be just fine.”

Disadvantages in experience will not be excuses for the win-loss record, Randle said.

“Don’t quit” is the mantra Randle is instilling into his inexperienced team as it heads into its first regular season game at Pasadena Memorial on Friday.

“You don’t get to quit here,” Randle said. “Everyone gets to fight but no one quits. The ball has to bounce our way and size is not on our side but we are going to be a well-coached football team. I want coaches to say our players were exactly where they are supposed to be, they executed extremely well and they played hard every snap.”

Randle credits the development of the offensive line led by “a bear” like DJ Vergin and an “extremely special” defensive line for the future.

