McKernan, Ridge Point rally to improve to 7-0 in 20-6A

MISSOURI CITY — The wheels nearly fell off for Ridge Point in the fourth inning. In the first few innings, the Panthers had multiple errors on the mound, base paths, and field.
Jack McKernan surrendered a run with a bases-loaded walk to put Travis in front 3-2 before a balk made it 4-2 Tigers.
Both McKernan and the Panthers settled in and got work to earn a come-from-behind 6-4 win Wednesday at Panther Field.
The Panthers had room for improvement, but head coach Clinton Welch was content to walk out with a win.
"We're obviously happy with the win," Welch said. "We didn't play our best game tonight, and we got away with it.
"We uncharacteristically walked or hit eight people, which isn't what we typically do.
"It was a tough night. 20 MPH winds effects everything. It affects the pitchers and the defense."
Ridge Point completes the first half of District 20-6A play with a perfect 7-0 mark, and Travis drops back-to-back games to fall to 5-2.
"Travis is a really good team that was missing a couple of keys players," Welch said. "It's still going to be a battle in the second half."
McKernan retired nine of the next 11 batters he faced to keep Travis at four runs.
The Panthers' offensive rally started with a bang in the fifth inning. Mason Dossett blasted a home run to left-center field.
Ridge Point kept the inning rolling with walks to Zion Stephens and Justin Vossos before a single by JJ Kennett tied the game at four.
Vossos scored on an error by the Tigers catcher to make it 5-4 before the game headed to the sixth inning.
In the sixth inning, Owen Farris added an insurance run to score Kwinn Pfeiffer from second base.
The Panthers' ruckus celebration in the sixth inning contrasted with the feelings in the fourth inning.
The Panthers scored first on Wednesday night with three hits, including Kennett's double and singles from Carter Groen and Parker Martin. But Ridge Point's errors began to pile up to derail the rally.
Martin was thrown out attempting to tag up on a Travis Vlasek fly ball to move up to third base.
A balk scored a run for Travis with two outs in the third inning. Stephens was tagged out after rounding third base too far on a triple in the bottom of the frame.
Travis scored three runs in the fourth inning without collecting a hit. Hunter Nichols was pulled after two errors and three walks to load the bases, with the game now tied at two.
McKernan struck out the first batter he faced and walked the second to force home a run. The Panthers pitcher was called for a balk before his first pitch to Lathan Buzard, who he walked to reload the bases.
McKernan sets up on the right of the pitching rubber and the umpire positioned behind second base appeared to call a balk after he picked up his foot without going into a windup.
But McKernan was able to close the door on the inning with a strikeout
"(Jack) got rattled a bit after the balk call," Welch said. "The balk call was not a bad call, but it is a bad rule in the rulebook. It's not worth going into it.
"He did a great job of refocusing for the next few batters and threw the ball really well last two innings."
Travis' starting pitcher Josh Shimmin was able to keep the Panthers in check for four innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits over four innings. Maguire Gholson, Micah Dean and Devin Cummings combined to allow two earned runs over the final two innings on two hits while striking out five and walking four.
Dead, Quinten Hickson and Alex Benevides collected hits for the Tigers.
Ridge Point's Kennett was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Nichols allowed one earned run over 3 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking four. McKernan struck out nine and walked two over 3 2/3 scoreless innings, scattering two hits.
Ridge Point (16-2, 7-0) will host Clements on Friday, while Travis (16-5, 5-2) will be at home against Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.