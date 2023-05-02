Many local athletes punched their tickets to the state competition in Austin with successful showings at the Region III 5A and 6A Track & Field Meets at Turner Stadium in Humble.
Alexia Washington, Terry, qualified for the state meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas in Austin for multiple events.
Washington was the first-place finisher in the girls’ triple jump at 41-11.
Her mark was a new personal best and school record.
Washington also qualified as the second-place finisher in the girls’ long jump at 18-00.25.
Her teammate Justice Black will join Washington at state after finishing second in the girls’ 100-meter run.
Black — 12.08 seconds — was barely edged by Carnegie Vanguard’s Laila Payne by .02 seconds in the race.
George Ranch’s Addison Omar qualified for all three competitions in the state wheelchair division.
Omar will represent the Longhorns in the shot put after throwing for 11-00, the 100-meter after finishing at 28.65, and the 400-meter with a 2:10.78 finish in the regionals.
Sean Smith made history at the regionals after becoming the first Randle Lion to compete for the school at state.
Smith finished at 49.31 in the 400-meter dash.
The Travis Tigers had two runners advance to state.
Javaris Bonner was the top runner in the 400-meter dash with his first-place finish at 47.78.
In the 800-meter run, Travis’s Bryce Jones finished at 1:57.03 to cross in second place.
Needville runners competing at the Region IV-4A Meet at Javelina Stadium in Kingsville were Austin Anderson, Reyha Johnson, Jessalyn Gregory, Maddie Watson, Cambar Fitzgerald and Raven Nelson.
Anderson earned a personal best 46-5.5 in the triple jump.
Watson will compete in the state 800-meter run after finishing in second, Gregory will make her return to the state as a sophomore to compete in the 100-meter hurdles, and Johnson will finish in second in the 300-meter hurdles.
The 4x400 meter relay team of Fitzgerald, Johnson, Nelson, and Watson also qualified after finishing second.
All 4A events occur on Thursday, May 11, with the boys’ triple jump at 2:45 p.m.
Running events begin with the 400-meter relay at 5 p.m., the 800-meter run at 5:20 p.m., the 100-meter hurdles at 5:45 p.m. and the 300-meter hurdles at 7:10 p.m.
Washington will be busy on May 12, with her events scheduled to kick off the state meet.
The 5A girls’ long jump will tentatively begin on Friday, May 12, at 10:45 a.m., followed by the 5A girls’ triple jump at 2:45 p.m.
Later that night, Black will compete in the girls’ 100-meter dash set for 6:05, and Smith’s 400-meter dash will begin around 7.
Omar will compete in the wheelchair division events, which begin on May 12 with the shot put at 2:30 p.m., followed by the 100-meter race at 6:25 p.m. and the 400-meter race at 7:20 p.m.
