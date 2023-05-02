 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McGown

Many local athletes punched their tickets to the state competition in Austin with successful showings at the Region III 5A and 6A Track & Field Meets at Turner Stadium in Humble.

Alexia Washington, Terry, qualified for the state meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas in Austin for multiple events.

Washington was the first-place finisher in the girls’ triple jump at 41-11.

Her mark was a new personal best and school record.

Washington also qualified as the second-place finisher in the girls’ long jump at 18-00.25.

Her teammate Justice Black will join Washington at state after finishing second in the girls’ 100-meter run.

Black — 12.08 seconds — was barely edged by Carnegie Vanguard’s Laila Payne by .02 seconds in the race.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.