McDowell going to Grand Oaks

Shaun McDowell led the Foster Falcons to an 89-41 record in his 10 years with the football program. He was officially hired to the same position by the Conroe ISD school board on Tuesday night to become the head coach for Grand Oaks.

 Herald Photo by Rhonda Taormina

After a decade with the Falcons, Foster Head Coach Shaun McDowell is heading to Spring to become the newest head football coach and athletic coordinator for Grand Oaks High School.

The 44-year-old had passed up outside opportunities throughout his 10 years in Richmond including a chance to join Matt Rhule and the Baylor Bears in 2018.

However, now felt like the time for new scenery.

“The timing was perfect after 10 years,” McDowell said. “Nothing to knock Foster because it’s a job anyone can retire from. A lot of it was being able to move up to the 6A ranks and start with a fresh, new beginning. It made sense personally and professionally.”

After a one-year stint at Willowridge, McDowell went 89-41 at Foster with playoff appearances each season from 2013-2020.

McDowell’s Falcons went as far as the Class 5A state semifinals in 2016.

The program, however, missed the postseason the past two seasons despite a 5-5 record in 2021 and a 7-3 mark in 2022.

