McCullough leads District 10-5A as defensive MVP

Despite not qualifying for the playoffs, many local athletes received all-district honors for their performance within District 10-5A.
LAMAR CONSOLIDATED
Jason McCullough led the Mustangs in awards by winning District 10-5A Defensive MVP.
The senior played all 10 games and was the Mustangs’ sack leader with seven.
He also recorded 66 tackles with 13 tackles for loss and recovered two forced fumbles.
First-team honors went to lineman Aiden Perez, tight end Jason McCullough, running back Justin McCullough, kicker/safety Edwin Quijada, deep snapper Marvin Farris, defensive tackle Jadin Nelson, defensive end Joseph Campbell, outside linebacker Ke’Shawn Mayberry, corner Oscar Pedraza and safety Jonathan Anders.
Linemen Kaleb Martinez, Brian Gabriels and Clay Seaton, receiver Simon Omuruyi, quarterback Nathan Lowther, defensive tackles Jamari Craig and Landon Clark, defensive end Matthew Dorsey, linebacker Andrew Jones and corners Samir White and Brian Mayberry earned second-team.
