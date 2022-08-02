 Skip to main content
McCullers return highlights OKC series

The return of Lance McCullers Jr. to the pitcher’s mound was the biggest highlight of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys’ series with the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

The veteran right-hander got one step closer to returning to Minute Maid Park with his latest rehab assignment last Wednesday.

McCullers had not been seen in an Astros’ uniform since the 2021 American League Division Series where he suffered a strain in the flexor tendon in his forearm.

The 2017 All-Star labored three innings in Wednesday’s 6-3 loss to the Dodgers where he gave up two runs and struck out three.

Catcher Yainer Diaz had a home run to score first for the Space Cowboys while Lewis Brinson and Alex De Goti had RBIs in the sixth.

However, the Space Cowboys bullpen did not hold up and the Dodgers scored four unanswered runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to steal the win.

McCullers’s next start will be Tuesday at Constellation Field against Round Rock.

