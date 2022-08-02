McCullers return highlights OKC series

The return of Lance McCullers Jr. to the pitcher’s mound was the biggest highlight of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys’ series with the Oklahoma City Dodgers.
The veteran right-hander got one step closer to returning to Minute Maid Park with his latest rehab assignment last Wednesday.
McCullers had not been seen in an Astros’ uniform since the 2021 American League Division Series where he suffered a strain in the flexor tendon in his forearm.
The 2017 All-Star labored three innings in Wednesday’s 6-3 loss to the Dodgers where he gave up two runs and struck out three.
Catcher Yainer Diaz had a home run to score first for the Space Cowboys while Lewis Brinson and Alex De Goti had RBIs in the sixth.
However, the Space Cowboys bullpen did not hold up and the Dodgers scored four unanswered runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to steal the win.
McCullers’s next start will be Tuesday at Constellation Field against Round Rock.
The Space Cowboys began the seven-game series on Tuesday with a similar defeat.
The Dodgers started on a 3-0 lead through six innings before Sugar Land began its rally.
Diaz started with a solo homer in the seventh to get on the board. Jose Siri was the go-ahead runner off a three-run homer in the eighth.
The Dodgers tied the game in the ninth before a wild pitch in the 10th ended the game in Oklahoma City’s favor.
The bats were more consistent in Thursday’s 12-7 win.
The game looked bleak in the beginning with the Dodgers starting on a 6-0 lead.
Third baseman Corey Julks and De Goti led the comeback efforts with three RBIs while Diaz, Siri and Brinson had two each.
Friday’s game was another heartbreaker for the Space Cowboys as the Dodgers won 3-2 in the 10th.
Hunter Brown, Parker Mushinski, Nick Hernandez and Layne Henderson combined for 10 strikeouts in the pitcher’s duel.
Brinson homered in the second to continue his hot streak at the plate.
Marty Costes scored in the 10th but the Dodgers struck a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning for the walk off win.
Saturday’s game was one back in the winning column for the Space Cowboys following Peter Solomon and Chad Donato’s combined two-hit shutout.
Taylor Jones and Julks had two-run homers while David Hensley and Siri also brought runners home in Sugar Land’s 6-0 win.
The Space Cowboys ended the series with another close 5-4 loss.
Enmanuel Valdez began with a two-run homer in the first then Siri’s RBI gave the Space Cowboys a 3-1 lead before Oklahoma City tied the game in the third.
Pedro Leon’s home run in the fifth regained the lead but the Dodgers won the game on a two-run blast in the bottom of the inning.
The 2-4 run last week drops Sugar Land to 42-57.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.