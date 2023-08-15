 Skip to main content
MarshHam

FOSTER

The Lady Falcons remained undefeated at the Pasadena Memorial Tournament, securing wins against Northbrook, Goose Creek Memorial, Humble, Fort Bend Clements, Lutheran South Academy, and La Porte.

Foster improved to 7-0 at the start of the 2023 season, achieving six consecutive sweeps.

Tournament action commenced Thursday morning with a 25-9, 25-14 sweep against Northbrook.

The Lady Falcons concluded the day with sweeping victories over Goose Creek Memorial and Humble.

Foster defeated Goose Creek 25-12, 25-10, and Humble 25-15, 25-13.

On Saturday, the Lady Falcons achieved a two-match sweep against Fort Bend Clements, winning 25-13, 25-21.

