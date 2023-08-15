The Lady Falcons remained undefeated at the Pasadena Memorial Tournament, securing wins against Northbrook, Goose Creek Memorial, Humble, Fort Bend Clements, Lutheran South Academy, and La Porte.
Foster improved to 7-0 at the start of the 2023 season, achieving six consecutive sweeps.
Tournament action commenced Thursday morning with a 25-9, 25-14 sweep against Northbrook.
The Lady Falcons concluded the day with sweeping victories over Goose Creek Memorial and Humble.
Foster defeated Goose Creek 25-12, 25-10, and Humble 25-15, 25-13.
On Saturday, the Lady Falcons achieved a two-match sweep against Fort Bend Clements, winning 25-13, 25-21.
Following that, Foster secured 25-14 and 27-25 victories to sweep Lutheran South Academy.
The tournament concluded with Foster sweeping La Porte, winning the first set 25-23 and the second set 25-9.
Jackie Onyechi led the tournament with 32 kills, while Brooke Barnes contributed 30.
Foster aims to maintain its undefeated record in tonight’s road game at Travis at 6:30 p.m.
The Lady Chargers claimed the top spot in the silver division of the John Turner Classic over the weekend.
Thursday marked a significant milestone for Head Coach Sydney Zimmerman as her team assisted her in achieving her 250th career coaching win.
Fulshear had a flawless start, securing sweeps against DeSoto and Conroe and a 2-1 victory against St. John’s.
On Friday, Fulshear went 1-2, sweeping Episcopal but suffering 2-1 losses to Clemens and The Woodlands.
Saturday’s matches included back-to-back sweeps against Summer Creek and St. John’s, ultimately clinching first place.
With an 8-2 record, the Lady Chargers are set to continue their momentum in a road challenge against Seven Lakes tonight at 5:30 p.m.
The Longhorns encountered difficulties at the John Turner Classic this weekend, facing six consecutive losses in the tournament.
George Ranch began the tournament strongly with 2-1 victories against Magnolia West and Shadow Creek on Thursday.
The Longhorns concluded the day with a 2-0 loss to Harlan, which set the tone for the remaining days.
George Ranch went on to suffer defeats against Pearland (2-1), Ridge Point (2-1), and Clear Springs (2-1) on Friday.
The tournament concluded with the Longhorns facing defeats against St. John’s (2-0) and Manvel (2-1) on Saturday.
Junior Sydney Bryant continued her excellent season start, leading the Longhorns in kills for the tournament with 92.
Sophomore Madelynn Coy also performed impressively, registering 76 kills during the tournament.
The Longhorns now hold a 2-7 record and aim to break their six-game losing streak with a road victory against Dickinson tonight at 6:30 p.m.
Needville achieved a 4-2 record in tournament play over the weekend.
The Lady Jays faced challenges initially, going 1-2 on Friday but rallying to secure three consecutive wins.
Needville suffered defeats against Prince of Peace (2-0) and Stephenville (2-1) but managed to sweep Canyon Lake on Friday.
Saturday’s matches saw the Lady Jays securing six straight sets, resulting in sweeps against Ingram Moore, Marion, and Poth.
With a record of 8-2, Needville is set to host a doubleheader against Santa Fe and Columbus.
The match against Santa Fe is scheduled for 2 p.m. today, followed by the Columbus match at 6 p.m.
The Lady Mustangs began their season strongly with a 3-0 sweep against Stafford on Friday, achieving an opening record of 1-0.
Lamar will remain home for today’s match against Bush, with the first serve set for 6:30 p.m.
The Lady Spartans’ record drops to 1-4 as they travel to Morton Ranch tonight.
In their home opener on Friday, the Lady Rangers engaged in a tightly-contested match, ultimately falling 3-2 to Wharton.
Terry seeks its first win of the season as they face Ball today at 6:30 p.m.
