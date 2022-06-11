Marshall qualified for state at LCISD SQT; Randle undefeated in 1st tournament

LCISD 7-on-7 state-qualifying tournament featured two Fort Bend area teams in the finals. Both were surprises for different reasons.
Fort Bend Marshall was a last-second addition to the tournament, and Randle earned three wins to be one win away from qualifying for state in the Lions’ first SQT.
Marshall qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2005 with a 50-19 win over Strake Jesuit.
The Buffalos were without multiple key returns, including senior returning quarterback Ja’koby Banks. Marshall’s mantra was “next man up” on Friday night to earn a ticket to College Station.
Jordon Davis stepped in at quarterback and helped the Buffs average 21 points through four games.
Banks was excited to get his team to the state competition.
“With the people we had today, I knew we could get the job done,” Davis said. “We have a bunch of play-makers ready to make plays.”
The Marshall defense limited opponents to 16 points per game, led by defensive back Jordan Sample.
“We didn’t have some key players, but we came out and showed out,” Sample said. “One of our Marshall mottoes is ‘next man up.’”
Randle lost to Shadow Creek 35-6, but the Lions will use this experience as a springboard for summer strength and conditioning and fall practice two months away.
Lions offensive coordinator Brooks Haack attempted to put this event in perspective for a young program.
“Tonight was a good thing,” Haack said. “It’s good to see them upset that they didn’t win. But the fact is: This is a great teachable moment for this team.
“These kids are so young, and tonight showed how important it is to show up and be ready to work. The way they competed today was awesome.”
The Lions defeated three 6A programs in Randle’s first SQT. Haack was proud of the team’s effort.
“These guys are so young that they don’t know who Klein Cain or Pearland is. They learned they could hang with anyone if they work hard.”
The 2022 LCISD tournament started with some late changes to the 16-team field. Fort Bend Marshall replaced Katy Taylor, and Katy Jordan couldn’t make the tournament, bringing the total teams down to 15.
In the opening round of Pool A, Strake Jesuit won a close match against Clements 37-30.
In Pool B, Marshall beat Cy-Creek 28-15. Two new District 10-5A DI foes, Fulshear and Terry, got their first taste of competition. The Rangers earned a 21-0 victory.
In Pool C, Angleton took down Cy-Falls 19-13 and Shadow Creek shutout Fulshear’s B team 30-0.
In Pool D, which was delayed by an injury, Randle beat previously qualified Klein Cain 20-13, and George Ranch beat Pearland 26-6.
In Round 2, Foster won its first match 20-8 over Clements in Pool A.
Fulshear edged out Marshall 19-18, while Cy-Creek shutout Terry 19-0 in Pool B.
In Pool C, Angleton beat Fulshear B 25-6, and Shadow Creek shutout Cy-Falls 32-0.
Randle is entering their first varsity football season and remained undefeated with a 27-22 win over George Ranch.
Klein Cain beat Pearland 21-20.
Strake Jesuit earned a 19-13 overtime win over Foster to earn the ticket to the state-qualifying round.
In Pool B, Marshall advanced with a 33-13 win over Terry, and Cy-Creek defeated Fulshear 21-14.
Shadow Creek earned a spot in the final round in Pool C with a 3-0 run through pool play after a 21-0 win over Angleton. Cy-Falls also beat Fulshear B 21-6.
In Pool D, Randle qualified for the state qualifying round with a 27-6 win over Pearland. George Ranch collected its second win with a 19-18 victory over Klein Cain.
The 2022 state tournament will take place at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station on June 23-25.
