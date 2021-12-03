Marshall, Foster, George Ranch undefeated after Day 1 of the LCISD Boys Tournament

The opening rounds of the 2021 Lamar Consolidated ISD Boys Basketball Invitational took place on Thursday at Fulshear and Terry High School. The 15-team tournament had each team play at least one game on Thursday, completing pool play on Friday.
The early leaders after Day 1 are Marshall, Cy-Ranch and Cy-Ridge, who are both 2-0 with one more game to play.
The Marshall Buffalos beat South Houston 75-46 and Ridge Point 67-51. Cy Ranch beat Terry 83-46 and North Shore 61-31. Cy-Ridge took down Crosby 44-40 and Bush 58-55.
Lamar Consolidated, Terry, Ridge Point, Bush, Crosby and North Shore split their two games.
The Mustangs lost to Ridge Point 78-46 before beating South Houston 49-45. The Rangers lost to Cy-Ranch 83-46 before beating the newest kid on the LCISD Block, Randle, 76-47.
Ridge Point beat Lamar (78-46) before losing to Marshall (67-51).
The Bush Broncos took down Fulshear 70-44 before dropping a game to Cy-Ridge 58-55.
Crosby beat Fulshear 59-34 and lost to Cy-Ridge 83-46.
North Shore beat Randle 58-38 before losing to Cy-Ranch 61-31.
Fulshear, Randle, South Houston and Columbia enter day two at 0-2.
Foster and George Ranch played one game on Thursday, both beating Columbia. The Falcons beat the Roughnecks 57-22, and the Longhorns won 87-26.
The teams will complete pool play by the afternoon, and bracket play will play two games on Friday before the finals on Saturday.
2021 Lamar Consolidated ISD Boys Basketball Invitational
Friday, December 3
Pool play
10 a.m. - Foster vs. George Ranch (Fulshear competition gym)
10 a.m. - Lamar Consolidated vs. Marshall (Terry competition gym)
10 a.m. - Ridge Point vs. South Houston (Terry auxiliary gym)
11:30 a.m. - Fulshear vs. Cy-Ridge (Fulshear competition gym)
11:30 a.m. - Bush vs. Crosby (Fulshear auxiliary gym)
11:30 a.m. - Terry vs. North Shore (Terry competition gym)
11:30 a.m. - Randle vs. Cy-Ranch (Terry auxiliary gym)
Platinum Bracket
Fulshear High School competition gym
5:30 p.m.- Pool 1 Team 1 vs. Pool 3 Team 1
7 p.m. - Pool 2 Team 1 vs. Pool 4 Team 1
Gold bracket
Terry High School competition gym
5:30 p.m.- Pool 1 Team 2 vs. Pool 3 Team 2
7 p.m. - Pool 2 Team 2 vs. Pool 4 Team 2
Silver bracket
Fulshear High School competition gym
2:30 p.m.- Pool 1 Team 3 vs. Pool 3 Team 3
4 p.m. - Pool 2 Team 3 vs. Pool 4 Team 3
Bronze bracket
Terry High School competition gym
2:30 p.m.- Pool 2 Team 4 vs. Pool 3 Team 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.