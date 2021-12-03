You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school basketball - LCISD Invitational

Marshall, Foster, George Ranch undefeated after Day 1 of the LCISD Boys Tournament

  • 0
Falcons fly

Foster junior JT Fayard attempts to grab a rebound against Columbia during the 2021 LCISD Tournament. 

 Dave Sanders

The opening rounds of the 2021 Lamar Consolidated ISD Boys Basketball Invitational took place on Thursday at Fulshear and Terry High School. The 15-team tournament had each team play at least one game on Thursday, completing pool play on Friday.

The early leaders after Day 1 are Marshall, Cy-Ranch and Cy-Ridge, who are both 2-0 with one more game to play.

The Marshall Buffalos beat South Houston 75-46 and Ridge Point 67-51. Cy Ranch beat Terry 83-46 and North Shore 61-31. Cy-Ridge took down Crosby 44-40 and Bush 58-55.

Lamar Consolidated, Terry, Ridge Point, Bush, Crosby and North Shore split their two games.

The Mustangs lost to Ridge Point 78-46 before beating South Houston 49-45. The Rangers lost to Cy-Ranch 83-46 before beating the newest kid on the LCISD Block, Randle, 76-47.

Ridge Point beat Lamar (78-46) before losing to Marshall (67-51).

The Bush Broncos took down Fulshear 70-44 before dropping a game to Cy-Ridge 58-55.

Crosby beat Fulshear 59-34 and lost to Cy-Ridge 83-46.

North Shore beat Randle 58-38 before losing to Cy-Ranch 61-31.

Fulshear, Randle, South Houston and Columbia enter day two at 0-2.

Foster and George Ranch played one game on Thursday, both beating Columbia. The Falcons beat the Roughnecks 57-22, and the Longhorns won 87-26.

The teams will complete pool play by the afternoon, and bracket play will play two games on Friday before the finals on Saturday.

2021 Lamar Consolidated ISD Boys Basketball Invitational

Friday, December 3

Pool play

10 a.m. - Foster vs. George Ranch (Fulshear competition gym)

10 a.m. - Lamar Consolidated vs. Marshall (Terry competition gym)

10 a.m. - Ridge Point vs. South Houston (Terry auxiliary gym)

11:30 a.m. - Fulshear vs. Cy-Ridge (Fulshear competition gym)

11:30 a.m. - Bush vs. Crosby (Fulshear auxiliary gym)

11:30 a.m. - Terry vs. North Shore (Terry competition gym)

11:30 a.m. - Randle vs. Cy-Ranch (Terry auxiliary gym)

Platinum Bracket

Fulshear High School competition gym

5:30 p.m.- Pool 1 Team 1 vs. Pool 3 Team 1

7 p.m. - Pool 2 Team 1 vs. Pool 4 Team 1

Gold bracket

Terry High School competition gym

5:30 p.m.- Pool 1 Team 2 vs. Pool 3 Team 2

7 p.m. - Pool 2 Team 2 vs. Pool 4 Team 2

Silver bracket

Fulshear High School competition gym

2:30 p.m.- Pool 1 Team 3 vs. Pool 3 Team 3

4 p.m. - Pool 2 Team 3 vs. Pool 4 Team 3

Bronze bracket

Terry High School competition gym

2:30 p.m.- Pool 2 Team 4 vs. Pool 3 Team 4

Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription