Marshall, Bush, Terry, Fulshear top brackets at LCISD tournament

The 2021 Lamar Consolidated ISD Boys Basketball Invitational finished with teams from Fort Bend in all four bracket finals. The hosting district, LCISD, won two titles: Terry beat Columbia in the silver final and Fulshear beat Randle in the bronze final. Fort Bend ISD also secured two finals victories: Marshall beat Cy-Ridge for the platinum crown and Bush beat Ridge Point in the gold final.
UPDATE: The boys final brackets have been set.
Marshall to take on Cy-Ridge in Platinum Final
The following is a closer look at each finals games:
Marshall 76, Cy-Ridge 58
No. 23 Marshall continued an impressive run through the Lamar Consolidated ISD tournament with a win over 6A Cy-Ridge at Fulshear High School, 76-58. The Buffalos earned the LCISD boys invitational platinum bracket title after five victories.
Coach Ronnie Courtney’s squad collected wins over South Houston (75-46), Ridge Point (67-51) and Lamar Consolidated (86-36) in pool play. Marshall took down Cy-Ranch 65-62 with Jaland Lowe scoring 41 points for the Buffs including three free-throws to secure the win.
Cy-Ranch 61, Foster 52
The Falcons finished fourth in the LCISD boys invitational platinum bracket after losing to Cy-Ranch, 61-52. Senior Chancellor White had 30 points in Saturday’s game at Fulshear High School. Junior Jace Jones had 16 points and sophomore CJ White had 10 rebounds.
Chancellor White scored 86 points in the Falcons’ four games in the LCISD tournament.
North Shore 49, George Ranch 38
George Ranch lost the third-place match in the LCISD boys invitational gold bracket to North Shore, 49-38.
Liam Dawdy scored 15 points for the Longhorns, while Chidi Chiakwelu added 10 points, six rebounds and six blocks. Chiakwelu has 45 blocks through 10 games in the young season.
Bush 66, Ridge Point 60
The Bush Broncos won a District 20-6A preview Saturday at Terry High School, taking down Ridge Point 66-60. Coach Brandon Gay’s squad’s success came from ball movement and shooting.
The Broncos converted 56% of shots from the field and 33% from the three-point line while collecting 18 assists compared to Ridge Point’s nine. The Panthers did win the rebound battle 39-25.
Terry 77, Columbia 60
Terry traveled to Fulshear High School Saturday for the LCISD boys invitational silver bracket final and the Rangers came away with a 77-60 win. Gerry Ray continued his torrid pace of putting the ball in the basket and scored 33 points in the final.
Ray scored 67 points in his final two games including a 52-47 win over Lamar Consolidated.
The Rangers collected wins over Columbia, Lamar and Randle (76-47) at the LCISD Tournament.