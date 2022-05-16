Marshall Buffalos sweeps 5A team titles

Boys 4x400m Relay. UIL State Track & Field Championship; Mike A. Myers Stadium; Austin, TX; May 13, 2022; Taormina Photography
AUSTIN — The Marshall Buffalos are no strangers to success on the track, but they may have outdone themselves in 2022. The squad from Missouri City came in as the favorites in both the boys and girls teams title race for the 2022 UIL 5A State Track and Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
The Buffalos earned 18 total spots across 30-plus events and Marshall didn’t disappoint.
The boys won their fifth team title with 64 points and the girls won back-to-back team titles with 75 points.
Marshall director of track and field Lloyd Banks had one word to define this group.
“Reliance,” Banks said. “On both the boys' and girls' side. We had a plan coming into the year and a lot of sacrifices had to go on.
“We put on for the city.”
Lady Buffs' head track coach Shahira Ehiemua knew she had the talent to get back to the top of the medal stand on the girls' side.
“They were determined,” Ehiemua said “After tying (with Lancaster) last year, was the momentum into this year.
“We didn’t lose anybody, so they came back and knew the standard. They executed and did what needed to be done.”
The Marshall girls earned three medals in the relay events, critical to earning the team title.
“Everyone knows you get the most points out of the relays,” Ehiemua said. “We got all three relays, but we knew that the 4x100-meter relay would set the tone.”
Marshall is the first team to win both team titles in the same year since Dallas Carter in 2018 for the 4A classification. The Buffalos are the first to win the 5A team titles together since DeSoto did in 2012.
“It means a lot,” Ehiemua said. “The culture is there. We’re one big family. We always want to see each other shine, see each other win and see each other happy. We’re all in this together.”
“We’re taking home the boys and girls awards as a family.”
The boys' team title was not locked up until the final race.
Mason Roseboro, Gerard Holmes, Kameron Williams and Chris Brinkley left no doubt in the 4x400-mete relay with a time of three minutes and 14.60 seconds to win the gold medal.
“They knew the assignment and went out there and got it done,” Banks said. "I’m proud of them.”
Senior Tairah Johnson repeated as the girls' 100-meter hurdles champion with a time of 13.62, a personal best. Senior Desirae Roberts finished fourth at 14.20.
The Marshall boys won the gold in the 4x200-meter relay event. Michael Patterson, Gerad Holmes, Jonathan Howard and Kameron Williams were first with a time of 1:23.60.
The Marshall girls earned the silver in the girls 4x100 relay. Tairah Johnson, Cesley Williams, Brittney Green and Janai Williams posted a time of 46.26 seconds.
The Lady Buffs earned the silver in the girls’ 4x200-meter relay event. Brittney Green, Tairah Johnson, Tyeler Moore and Janai Williams posted a time of 1:38.05.
Senior Desirae Roberts finished second in the girls’ 5A 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.73.
Junior Arveyon Davis finished third in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.78. Senior teammate Chris Brinkley finished 4th time a time of 14.09.
Senior Chris Brinkley finished third in the boys’ 300-meter hurdles with a time of 36.74. Junior Arveyon Davis was fourth at 37.21.
Senior Gerard Holmes finished fourth in the boys’ 200-meter dash with a time of 21.05. Teammate senior Jonathan Howard was eighth with a time of 21.46.
The girls’ 4x400-meter relay finished third at the 5A final. Cesley Williams, Desirae Roberts, Brianna Brinkley and Brittney Green posted a time of 3:48.23.
Junior Genesis Griffin earned the Lady Buffs’ first medal of the day with a bronze in the girls’ long jump. Griffin posted a mark of 19 feet and 4.75 inches.
Senior Tairah Johnson finished fifth in the girls’ long jump with a mark of 19 feet, 2 inches.
Senior Cesley Williams finished sixth in the girls’ 400-meter dash with a time of 56.66.
Junior JyAdrian Wortham finished seventh in the 5A boys’ long jump with a mark of 21 feet, 6 inches.
Burn rubber
George Ranch junior Skylar Herrera competed in three events on Friday.
Herrera finished sixth in the girls' wheelchair shot put with a mark of 10 feet and 5.5 inches, her sixth and final effort. She had four throws over 10 feet.
Herrera finished seventh in the girls' wheelchair 100-meter race with a time of 22.56, and sixth in the girls’ 400-meter race with a time of 1:33.00.
Ranger pride
The Terry Rangers competed in two events at the 5A state meet.
The Rangers’ 4x200-meter relay returned to state and nearly earned a spot on the medal stand.
The Terry boys finished fourth in the 5A boys’ 2x400-meter relay. Trumaine Mitchell, Alphonso Brown, Wilson Lightfoot and Devin Wilkerson posted a time of 1:25.55. They were .12 seconds off the medal stand. Amarillo finished with a time of 1:25.43 for third place.
Junior Alexia Washington tied for fourth in the 5A girls' triple jump with a mark of 40 feet, 5.75 inches with Mansfield Timberview junior Taylor Fingers.
Washington had two jumps over 40 feet with her fifth attempt going 40-3.75.
Charged up
Fulshear senior Celso Pacheco finished ninth in the 5A boys 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:47.79. Pacheco had his best laps at the 1,200 meters (1:09.99) and 1,600 meters (1:09.53) marks. He was able to move into eighth place for much of the first half of the race.
