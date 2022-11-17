 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mahoney leading the way

Mahoney leading the way

Joey Mahoney and the Fulshear Chargers travel to College Station this Friday for the program’s first area round matchup against A&M Consolidated.

 Herald Photo by Dave Sanders

FULSHEAR (10-1, 7-1) AT A&M CONSOLIDATED (9-2, 6-1), FRIDAY 7 P.M., TIGER STADIUM, COLLEGE STATION

The Fulshear Chargers hope to continue their special season going into an area round playoff against A&M Consolidated.

It’s been a historic week for Nick Codutti’s Chargers coming off of the program’s first playoff win ever.

The Chargers made easy work of the Sterling Raiders at Traylor Stadium last week, winning 66-12.

Quarterback Parker Williams’ services were needed for one half as the senior threw for 86 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for 106 yards with one score.

The Charger rushing attack destroyed the Raiders’ defense averaging 9.4 yards per carry between Davion Godley, Patrick Broadway, Williams and Calvion Hunter.

The District 11-5A co-champion Tigers are coming off a 35-20 win against Seguin in the bi-district.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.