Mahoney leading the way

FULSHEAR (10-1, 7-1) AT A&M CONSOLIDATED (9-2, 6-1), FRIDAY 7 P.M., TIGER STADIUM, COLLEGE STATION
The Fulshear Chargers hope to continue their special season going into an area round playoff against A&M Consolidated.
It’s been a historic week for Nick Codutti’s Chargers coming off of the program’s first playoff win ever.
The Chargers made easy work of the Sterling Raiders at Traylor Stadium last week, winning 66-12.
Quarterback Parker Williams’ services were needed for one half as the senior threw for 86 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for 106 yards with one score.
The Charger rushing attack destroyed the Raiders’ defense averaging 9.4 yards per carry between Davion Godley, Patrick Broadway, Williams and Calvion Hunter.
The District 11-5A co-champion Tigers are coming off a 35-20 win against Seguin in the bi-district.
A&M Consolidated will not be intimidated by the bright lights as playoff veterans of the past 18 seasons.
“We’ve got to step it up because it’s going to be a rodeo for the next five weeks,” Codutti said. “It’s gonna be really fun. These kids are up for the challenge and let’s go win another one.”
The Tigers maintain a well-balanced offense with quarterback Will Hargett and a running game that averages 5.6 yards per touch.
The sophomore signal-caller has thrown for 17 touchdowns, with his prime target, Wesley Greaves, hauling in nine.
The Tigers present a two-headed rushing attack with Keshun Thomas and Trey Taylor.
The junior pair have combined for 1,503 yards with 23 touchdowns.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the Smithson Valley-Manvel matchup.
BRAZOS (8-3, 3-3) VS. HEBBRONVILLE (6-6, 5-1), FRIDAY 7 P.M., WILDCAT STADIUM, AKIN
The Brazos Cougars will look to build off their miraculous 28-point comeback in the bi-district round with a win against Hebbronville Friday night.
Quarterback Bryson Bennett and running back Victor Aguilar hope to add to their strong outings from last week’s rally.
Unlike the Cougars, Hebbronville has been a playoff regular since 2013.
The Longhorns are coming off a 40-14 win against Natalia in the bi-district round.
The winner will meet the victor of the Tidehaven and Nixon-Smiley matchup.
