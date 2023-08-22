LucasNaroa

HOUSTON — The George Ranch water polo teams secured two resounding victories against Fort Bend Clements on Friday night at the Fort Bend Aquatic Practice Facility.
The boys kicked off the evening with a 26-2 triumph, followed by the girls, who clinched a dominant 28-1 win against the Lady Rangers.
Jacob Fontenot, head swim and water polo coach of George Ranch, viewed these lopsided victories as positive indicators that the teams are progressively harmonizing and cultivating improved chemistry.
“We are still finding our groove, so every single time, we are getting the opportunity to work on a few things that are new to us,” Fontenot said. “We are getting better at things one game at a time but we have a lot of competition coming up like Foster and Ridge Point. Hopefully, we can keep getting better.”
Diego Gonzales led with eight goals in the boys’ matchup, followed by Griffin Murphy, who contributed six.
Andrew Lucas tallied five goals, while Aven Gorriaran chipped in with three.
Daniel Hasouri and John Sandlin also registered a single goal each.
For Clements, Nathan Chang secured both goals during the second half.
In the girls’ contest, Ava Light spearheaded the Longhorns’ offense with an impressive 10 goals, six of which were netted in the first quarter.
Naroa Eizmerdi recorded six goals, while Madelyn Neel notched five.
Audrey Teinch and Olivia Cope contributed four and two goals, respectively.
Maria Resendez and Morgan Sackett each added a goal.
The Lady Rangers’ lone goal was by Charliez Tran during the third quarter.
Fontenot complimented the teams’ near-perfect defensive performance throughout the games yet acknowledged the potential for more unity on the offensive front.
“We played defense really well in transition,” Fontenot said. “Every time Clements got the ball, we picked people up throughout the pool. We still need to get into a set offense. We are still learning to get our passes down and be able to move swiftly down the pool as a unit rather than just throwing bombs to the other side. You can do that against some teams but the really good competition isn’t going to let you swim them to the other end.”
The Longhorns will next compete at the Don Cook Natatorium, located at 16225 Lexington Blvd., facing Fort Bend Elkins today, with the matches commencing at 5:30 p.m.
The girls remain unbeaten at 3-0 and have outscored opponents 73-12.
