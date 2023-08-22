LucasNaroa

 Skip to main content
HOUSTON — The George Ranch water polo teams secured two resounding victories against Fort Bend Clements on Friday night at the Fort Bend Aquatic Practice Facility.

The boys kicked off the evening with a 26-2 triumph, followed by the girls, who clinched a dominant 28-1 win against the Lady Rangers.

Jacob Fontenot, head swim and water polo coach of George Ranch, viewed these lopsided victories as positive indicators that the teams are progressively harmonizing and cultivating improved chemistry.

“We are still finding our groove, so every single time, we are getting the opportunity to work on a few things that are new to us,” Fontenot said. “We are getting better at things one game at a time but we have a lot of competition coming up like Foster and Ridge Point. Hopefully, we can keep getting better.”

Diego Gonzales led with eight goals in the boys’ matchup, followed by Griffin Murphy, who contributed six.

Andrew Lucas tallied five goals, while Aven Gorriaran chipped in with three.

Daniel Hasouri and John Sandlin also registered a single goal each.

