Lowther

Lowther

Lamar Consolidated quarterback Nathan Lowther speeds past defenders during Monday's Spring Game at Mustang Stadium in Rosenberg. Coach Kiah Johnson said that Lowther's development has been a prime focus in this spring offseason.

 Herald Photo By Nick Irene

ROSENBERG — The Lamar Consolidated Mustangs took the field for the final time this spring on Monday, focusing on the development of the quarterback and pass rushers.

Head Coach Kiah Johnson emphasized the need for increased production from behind the center during the offseason.

“We wanted the quarterback to be more commanding of the offense and I feel he has a real understanding of it this year,” Johnson said. “His maturation from last fall has been amazing.”

Nathan Lowther, a senior, will be returning as the experienced signal-caller for the Mustangs. Lowther started in all 10 games for the team in 2022.

With only eight touchdowns credited to the quarterback last season, Johnson and his staff aimed to create a more versatile offense during the spring.

“We want to become more confident in our offense from the quarterback position,” Johnson said. “We also want our offensive linemen to understand their feet and their steps along the line. Our wide receivers are also learning all of our new concepts and we have been ahead of schedule in that regard.”

Among the offensive players who stood out during the spring practices, Johnson mentioned senior lineman Clay Seaton, sophomore receiver Jordan Waddle and junior receivers Jaquan Thomas and Ja’Lace Embry.

