Lowther runs like a Mustang

SUGAR LAND — There are over 100 years of football seasons between Lamar Consolidated and Willowridge.

But the two Fort Bend County teams had only played four times before Friday’s contest at Mercer Stadium.

The Lamar Mustangs earned some Fort Bend bragging rights with a 30-13 win.

Coach Kiah Johnson’s squad has earned a win in their season opener in four of the past five seasons.

“Surprising teams is, I guess, what keeps us ahead,” Johnson said. “I am in love with this team’s attitude. The leadership group has brought it all summer, and I’ve been waiting for them to get to this point. I knew they had it in them.”

Johnson was proud of his team’s effort Friday night.

“We’ve had some things behind the scenes that we’ve been trying to fix all week,” Johnson said. “We are happy to see the outcome of this game.

