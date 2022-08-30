Lowther runs like a Mustang

SUGAR LAND — There are over 100 years of football seasons between Lamar Consolidated and Willowridge.
But the two Fort Bend County teams had only played four times before Friday’s contest at Mercer Stadium.
The Lamar Mustangs earned some Fort Bend bragging rights with a 30-13 win.
Coach Kiah Johnson’s squad has earned a win in their season opener in four of the past five seasons.
“Surprising teams is, I guess, what keeps us ahead,” Johnson said. “I am in love with this team’s attitude. The leadership group has brought it all summer, and I’ve been waiting for them to get to this point. I knew they had it in them.”
Johnson was proud of his team’s effort Friday night.
“We’ve had some things behind the scenes that we’ve been trying to fix all week,” Johnson said. “We are happy to see the outcome of this game.
“We knew what we had and what could go wrong. The kids overcame that with heart and tenacity.
“We have to continue to outwork our opponents.”
The Mustangs’ night did not start on the right foot. Junior Nathan Lowther threw an interception on his first pass in his first start at quarterback.
Fortunately for Lamar Consolidated, the Mustangs’ defense was able to force a three-and-out from Willowridge.
The Mustangs got the ball rolling on their second drive. Lamar covered 53 yards in six plays, all on the ground.
Lowther scored the game’s first touchdown with a 20-yard rumble into the end zone with 5:54 left in the first quarter.
Special teams helped Lamar put two more points on the board. A short Willowridge punt and a return by Lamar pinned the Eagles on their one-yard line.
Willowridge was called for a safety after being flagged for a holding penalty in the end zone.
Lamar led 9-0 with 1:42 remaining in the first quarter.
The first pass completed by Lowther went for 80 yards and a touchdown to put Lamar up 16-0 with less than seven minutes remaining in the first half.
Senior Simon Omoruyi fought for the ball through a Willowridge defender before racing the final 50 yards for the score.
Willowridge cut into the lead after quarterback Kendron Penson Jr. connected with Marxquise Hayes for a 21-yard touchdown pass two minutes later.
Lamar answered with Lowther’s second rushing touchdown, a six-yard run to the pylon inside the final two minutes of the first half.
The Mustangs led 23-7 at the break.
Penson and Hayes continued to find success in the second half. The pair connected for a 16-yard touchdown completion. The only score in the third quarter came at the 3:50 mark.
Lamar put the game out of reach with a seven-yard touchdown run by Bradley Richardson with six minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The night wasn’t what Willowridge head coach Kendron Penson Sr. wanted.
“We have to work on getting everyone to calm down and get into a groove,” Penson said. “We were all over the place today.”
But Penson, a Willowridge alumnus, enjoyed leading the Eagles onto the field for the first time Friday night.
“It was a dream come true,” Penson said. “This was the same spot I was standing at when I was playing football with the blue and gray on.
“Now I have the blue and gray on, and I’m the head coach.
“It wasn’t the storybook ending I wanted tonight, but it was a great opportunity and a blessing.”
Lowther finished the night, going 5-of-11 passing for 159 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also ran the ball 30 yards on eight carries.
Justin McCullough ran for 108 yards for Lamar. Jason McCullough caught three passes for 63 yards while collecting six tackles on defense.
Marvin Farris was a force on defense; he collected eight tackles and three sacks.
Lamar Consolidated (1-0) enters the Battle of the ’Berg this week against Terry. The Mustangs will be the home team Friday night at Traylor Stadium.
Willowridge (0-1) will host Friendswood on Saturday.
