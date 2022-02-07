Lovie Smith promoted to Houston Texans head coach

Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Lovie Smith will be promoted to head coach of the Houston Texans, per multiple reports Monday afternoon.
The 63-year-old Texas native will replace David Culley who posted a 4-13 record in his lone season as head coach.
Smith joined the Texans last season and his defense ranked 23rd in Football Outsiders’ Defense-adjusted Value Over Average.
Houston’s defense finished next-to-last in the NFL last season while allowing 384.4 yards per game but was 10th in takeaways with 25.
Smith’s lengthy resume features a nine-season run with the Chicago Bears, a two-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and nearly five seasons as the University of Illinois head coach.
Smith went 81-63 with the Bears winning NFL Coach of the Year honors in 2005 and advancing to Super Bowl XLI in 2007. He struggled in his two seasons with the Bucs going 8-24.
As the Fighting Illini head coach, Smith went 17-39 with a 10-33 record in the Big Ten Conference.
Smith was chosen over former NFL quarterback Josh McCown, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and former Steelers wide receiver and current Florida Atlantic receivers coach Hines Ward who were all interviewed for the job.
