Lovie Smith brings confidence and optimism

We are now officially in the Lovie Smith era of the Houston Texans and while the promotion came out of nowhere and isn’t the splashiest hire, the alternatives were worse.
Whether you agree or disagree with Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL, there is no doubt the former Miami Dolphins head coach prevented Texans’ management from a potentially disastrous move.
It was long rumored that former NFL quarterback Josh McCown was the top candidate for the job despite never being hired to a coaching position. Sadly, I believe the rumors.
However, the Flores lawsuit shone a light on the lack of black head coaches and the three stooges couldn’t handle the backlash.
The three stooges are, of course, owner Cal McNair, General Manager Nick Caserio and the holy man turned Executive Vice President of Football Operations Jack Easterby.
Thus out of nowhere, Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator, Lovie Smith was ultimately chosen.
Born and raised in northeast Texas, Smith became the first African-American to be the head coach for three NFL franchises and the most dysfunctional, chaotic and clustered of the three has to be his new gig.
Smith’s stint in Chicago was successful, posting an 81-63 record that included a trip to Super Bowl XLI.
Smith would move on to Tampa Bay and was only granted two years on the job with an 8-24 record. His next gig was a disappointing 17-39 run as the University of Illinois’s head man before joining the Texans.
However, I do believe that Smith will do former coach David Culley’s job better.
While I think it was unfair to fire Culley after one season and Smith is far from the ideal replacement, the Texans were likely going to go nowhere with Culley. Culley seemed in over his head and borderline clueless at times.
Who can forget his declining a penalty that the Cleveland Browns defense committed on third down, then punting on fourth down?
Culley was also 66-years-old and had never been a coordinator in his more than three decades in the NFL. He seemed like a super nice guy but was not a long-term answer.
With an experienced and respected head coach, the Texans can now officially begin their rebuild.
They already have the third overall pick in the draft, $40 million of incoming salary cap room and king’s ransom waiting for trading disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Watson still has 22 civil lawsuits regarding his alleged sexual misconduct but those will likely settle in the next couple of months as quarterback-needy owners try not to slip on their drool.
Watson’s replacement may already be in the building as Davis Mills looks to be the 2022 starting quarterback. The third-rounder out of Stanford showed potential at the end of his rookie season, finishing with 11 touchdowns and just three interceptions in the last five weeks.
Mills will have a great opportunity to improve with new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton returning to the team. Hamilton was reported to be the factor in Mills’ improvement.
Do I expect this regime to stick around for the long haul? Likely not. But at least Smith brings stability to an unstable situation.
The fanbase is beaten, apathetic and ticked off since Bill O’Brien decimated a franchise that had been a consistent playoff team.
Smith’s introductory press conference came across as confident and even inspiring to those who felt slighted.
“It’s our responsibility to bring fans back and get them excited about the product we put on the football field and I guarantee you that we can do that,” Smith said.
More importantly, the players were receptive to his hiring with many posting happy comments on social media.
The Texans are in desperate need of a positive face for the franchise and for now that face is a bearded one.
