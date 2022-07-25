Louisiana quiets Needville bats in Waco

Needville’s road to Greenville got tougher on Monday morning in Waco. The future Lady Jays lost to Louisiana’s Eastbank 10-2 in the second round of the 2022 Little League Southwest Regional at Marvin Norcross Stadium.
Needville will have a rematch with the New Mexico champion Tuesday at 10 a.m., Paradise Hills, which eliminated the Colorado team with a 17-4 victory. A victory will extend Needville’s season to play the loser of the Louisana-Texas West game before playing a second game Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Needville struggled to solve Eastbanks’ starting pitcher, Jasmine Thompson, who allowed two earned runs on two hits over five innings.
Needville scored only two runs in one frame Monday after nine runs on Sunday.
The future Lady Jays answered a three-run rally by Eastbank with two runs in the top of the third inning. Avery Dees led off with a walk and moved to second on a ground out by Lexi Schwenke.
Rylie Bienek put runners on the corners with a walk, and both runners were in scoring position after a dropped strike three retired Grayson Mixon.
Maddie Gibbs scored both runners with a single to center field. Needville left four other runners on base for the rest of the game.
Chaise Roehling got the start for Needville, allowing four earned runs (seven total runs) on four hits over two innings — striking out five. Grayson Mixon pitched the final three innings, allowing three unearned runs on two hits.
Roehling worked around a bases-loaded jam after getting the first two batters in the first inning with a strike out looking for out No. 3. But Louisiana started another two-out rally and scored three runs in the second inning.
Two errors on the infield allowed Eastbank to extend the inning.
After Needville tightened the score to 3-2, Eastbank extended the lead to 9-2. The Louisiana champions saw their first five batters reach safely in the third inning. Three singles, a walk and an error put Eastbank up 7-2.
A wild pitch added a final run later in the inning.
Two errors added another run for Louisiana in the fourth.
Kelsey Chumchal collected a single in the first inning for Needville, and Carsyn Hill walked in the second inning.
Schwenke reached on an error in the fifth inning, and Gibbs was thrown out attempting to stretch a double into a triple in the sixth inning.
