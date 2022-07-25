 Skip to main content
Little League Softball

Louisiana quiets Needville bats in Waco

Needville Major All-Star Maddie Gibbs drove in both runners with a single to center field Monday against Louisiana in Waco during the 2022 Little League Southwest Regional at Marvin Norcross Stadium.

Needville’s road to Greenville got tougher on Monday morning in Waco. The future Lady Jays lost to Louisiana’s Eastbank 10-2 in the second round of the 2022 Little League Southwest Regional at Marvin Norcross Stadium.

Needville will have a rematch with the New Mexico champion Tuesday at 10 a.m., Paradise Hills, which eliminated the Colorado team with a 17-4 victory. A victory will extend Needville’s season to play the loser of the Louisana-Texas West game before playing a second game Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Needville struggled to solve Eastbanks’ starting pitcher, Jasmine Thompson, who allowed two earned runs on two hits over five innings.

Needville scored only two runs in one frame Monday after nine runs on Sunday.

The future Lady Jays answered a three-run rally by Eastbank with two runs in the top of the third inning. Avery Dees led off with a walk and moved to second on a ground out by Lexi Schwenke.

Rylie Bienek put runners on the corners with a walk, and both runners were in scoring position after a dropped strike three retired Grayson Mixon.

Maddie Gibbs scored both runners with a single to center field. Needville left four other runners on base for the rest of the game.

