High school baseball

Longhorns unable to close against Katy Taylor

George Ranch Longhorns

High School Baseball; George Ranch Longhorns v Tomball Memorial; GRHS; Richmond, Texas; March 3, 2022

The George Ranch baseball team started fast against Katy Taylor but finished slowly in the Region III-6A bi-district series at Cinco Ranch High School in Katy.

The Longhorns won game one in six innings, 15-3, but lost the next two 12-0 and 8-1.

The series opener was a hit party for George Ranch. The Longhorns had 13 total hits including a double by Reece Beheler. The Arizona State University commit was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Tre Aikens, Jack Braswell and Russell Franklin each collected two RBIs.

Cole Murphy (3.2 IP), Jackson Reifel (1.2 IP) and Corbin Womack (0.2 IP) combined to allow one earned run on two hits over six innings, striking out 10 and walking five.

In game two, George Ranch left seven runners on base against Taylor pitchers Jared Schaeffer (4.2 IP) and Chase Marshall (0.1 IP).

George Ranch had runners in scoring potion in the first, third and fifth inning, but the Longhorns couldn’t get a run across.

Grant Reynolds was 2-for-3 at the plate, while Haden Hollek, Jack Braswell and Tre Aikens each collected a hit.

Bradley Hermes (2.1 IP) and Tanner Calvo (2.2 IP) were knocked around for seven runs on 13 hits over five innings while striking out seven and walking six.

In game three, George Ranch was held to three hits and collected only one walk in an 8-1 loss.

Taylor’s Matthew Irwin (6 IP) and Jared Schaeffer (1 IP) allowed one unearned run on three hits, striking out seven and walking one.

George Ranch’s lone run came in the fourth inning. Haden Holleck led off with a walk before Reece Beheler collected a single. An error by the Taylor right fielder allowed Holleck to race home.

Jack Braswell’s single produced George Ranch’s only base runner over the final three innings.

George Ranch’s Johnathon Canter (3.1 IP), Jackson Reifel (1.1 IP), Corbin Womack (0.1 IP) and Aidan Doherty (1.0 IP) combined to allow six earned runs on 11 hits, striking out three and walking four.

