Longhorns shutout in Taylor loss

The George Ranch offense could not find consistency Thursday night as the Taylor Mustangs won a hard-hitting, defensive 16-0 game at Traylor Stadium.
Improvement was shown from Head Coach Nick Cavallo’s Longhorns, but it was not enough as the offense could not put points on the board.
Cavallo said it was on him and his staff to get his team better prepared as the Longhorns prepare for District 20-6A play.
“We are not into small or moral victories; that’s not the name of the game,” Cavallo said. “As a quick look, we left some plays out there, we didn’t line up right in certain spots on both sides of the ball and that’s on us, coaches. We have to do a better job throughout the week.”
Despite lightning delaying the action for nearly an hour, Taylor’s rushing attack came out of the locker room fast and ferociously.
Like last week against Foster, George Ranch had trouble stopping the run.
Joe Jefferson Jr., Dante Archie, Chase Cobbin and Cherron Lewis combined for 292 yards at 7.1 yards per snap.
George Ranch, on the other hand, was stuck in neutral for the majority of the first half.
The Longhorns struggled to find momentum on offense early on, gaining just 21 yards in the first half.
George Ranch was aided by its bend, don’t break defense in the first half, which kept the Mustangs out of the endzone until late in the second quarter.
Taylor had the ball on the two- and five-yard lines on back-to-back drives, but penalties and loss of yardage forced the Mustangs to settle for field goals.
Alei Sabek made 24- and 26-yard field goals.
The Mustangs finally got into the endzone with 3:38 left in the first half with an eight-yard catch from tight end Ian Flynt to lead 13-0 at the half.
Defense ruled the second half as the Longhorn defense kept its team in the game through the final seconds.
Trevion Aikens and Josh Richardson each had sacks as Taylor struggled to get the passing game going.
Jefferson and Chase Cobbin completed just 40% of their 10 attempts for 32 yards.
Cavallo credited his defensive unit for keeping the opponent’s scoring down.
“It’s always encouraging anytime you see them play hard and they fought head to tail,” Cavallo said. “We put ourselves in some bad positions. We had penalties at bad times, but I think after Taylor’s first drives, we settled defensively and we were able to hold them to field goals.”
Penalties were a recurring theme for George Ranch as the Longhorns committed seven for 55 yards.
Quarterback Deion Drinkard also settled in the second half and made big plays using his athleticism.
Drinkard connected with tight end Jackson Muckleroy on a scrambling 26-yard pass play to give the Longhorn offense life.
Unfortunately for George Ranch, the Longhorns missed a 30-yard field goal later in the drive.
The defense again held the Mustangs to another Sabek field goal from 35-yards out to keep within two possessions.
George Ranch would have another chance to score after Drinkard converted a 4th-and-7 to Jerrel Green.
But the Taylor defense pressured Drinkard into errant throws to force the turnover on downs.
Drinkard finished throwing 12 of 21 for 115 yards.
The offense finished with just 163 yards.
Cavallo hopes his young roster will use this latest experience to improve.
“We are still trying to get healthy and trying to find the right pieces,” Cavallo said. “We have a lot of new guys in expanded roles and that’s what we were trying to figure out in these nondistrict games. We will go back and watch the film and find the things we did right and go from there.”
The Longhorns will be on the road this Thursday against Clements at 6 p.m.
