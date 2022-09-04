 Skip to main content
Longhorns shutout in Taylor loss

Shelton stampedes through Mustangs

George Ranch running back Jaden Shelton sprints past the Taylor defense on Thursday night. George Ranch begins the season 0-2 after losing to the Mustangs 16-0.

 Herald photo by Rhonda Taormina

The George Ranch offense could not find consistency Thursday night as the Taylor Mustangs won a hard-hitting, defensive 16-0 game at Traylor Stadium.

Improvement was shown from Head Coach Nick Cavallo’s Longhorns, but it was not enough as the offense could not put points on the board.

Cavallo said it was on him and his staff to get his team better prepared as the Longhorns prepare for District 20-6A play.

“We are not into small or moral victories; that’s not the name of the game,” Cavallo said. “As a quick look, we left some plays out there, we didn’t line up right in certain spots on both sides of the ball and that’s on us, coaches. We have to do a better job throughout the week.”

Despite lightning delaying the action for nearly an hour, Taylor’s rushing attack came out of the locker room fast and ferociously.

Like last week against Foster, George Ranch had trouble stopping the run.

Joe Jefferson Jr., Dante Archie, Chase Cobbin and Cherron Lewis combined for 292 yards at 7.1 yards per snap.

