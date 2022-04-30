Longhorns secure 2nd place with win over Dulles

After the start of Friday's game against Dulles with a win, the George Ranch High School Baseball team knew that the Longhorns had a chance to tie for second place in District 20-6A.
Head coach Greg Kobza's squad secured a 5-3 victory to create a three-way tie between the Longhorns, Elkins and Travis.
A four-run fourth inning broke the game open for George Ranch. Trey Aikens and Reese Beheler hit RBI doubles to extend the Longhorns' margin to 5-1.
Kobza has watched his team grow and reach a strong finish after starting the year with a 6-11 before district play.
"We've come a long way," Kobza said. "We like to play a tough schedule at the beginning of the year, which helped clubs finish strong. Playing good teams early makes you work harder.
"I think it has paid off.
"It feels good to go into the playoffs with a 'W'."
Haden Hollek also collected an RBI single during the rally.
The trio of Bradley Hermes, Tanner Calvo and Aidan Doherty kept the Vikings' offense in check for seven innings. Hermes allowed one earned run on five hits over four innings, striking out five and walking one.
George Ranch scored first in the second inning with lead-off walks to Cody Ford and Jacob Steuber. George Ranch had runners on the corners after a ground out by Judson Mixon.
Aikens plated a run with a single, and Mixon was thrown out at third base.
Dulles answered the run with a score in the top of the third inning. F Gardiner (single), Taelon Varlack (walk) and Jake Hewett (single) loaded the bases with no outs. A ground ball by M Morales allowed a run to score, but George Ranch turned into a double play with Varlack caught off third base.
Dulles was able to load the bases in the fifth inning, but Calvo escaped with a fly out to left field.
The Vikings wouldn't go down without a fight in the sixth and seventh innings. Varlack doubled in a run in the sixth inning, and Andrew Sellers got a rally going in the seventh with a double.
Camden Matamoras plated a run in the final frame with a single to put the game-tying runs on base with Cole Hodges at the plate.
Beheler closed the game out with an unassisted play at first base.
Dulles' Matamoras and Floyd Gardiner each collected two hits. George Ranch's Grant Reynolds, Beheler and Aikens each collected two hits; both hits for Beheler were doubles.
The Vikings starting pitcher, Jake Hewett, went six innings, allowing five earned runs on nine hits.
A flip of a coin
Monday's bi-district playoff meeting will be a scene out of "Friday Night Lights." Three teams, George Ranch, Elkins and Travis, will flip to find out who they will play in the opening round of the playoffs from District 19-6A.
The top team is set. Ridge Point, who earned a No. 1 seed with a 13-1 record. The Panthers will play Seven Lakes in Round 1. The No. 2 from 20-6A will play Katy Taylor (8-4), the No. 3 will get Katy (9-3), and the No. 4 team will play No. 3 in the state: Katy Tompkins (11-1).
Coach Kobza is hoping luck is on his side for the coin flip.
"I would prefer another system, but it is what it is," Kobza said. "We'll do the best we can with what we get. Hopefully, the good Lord is with us, and we'll get the best draw."
